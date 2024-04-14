Robin Roberts reveals whereabouts after missing GMA episode

Robin Roberts missed the recent episode of Good Morning America, with a colleague filling in for the longtime anchor.

As GMA opened Friday, Rebecca Jarvis was at the desk with co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopolous.

The trio didn’t comment on Robin’s whereabouts, although she’s missed Friday episodes regularly.

She’d just returned to the morning show earlier in the week after traveling with friends and colleagues.

Robin went on a big trip to Cleveland, Ohio, to watch the NCAA Women’s College Basketball Championship Game featuring Caitlin Clark and Iowa against No. 1 South Carolina.

Following that event, Robin said a colleague encouraged her to stay in the city to witness the total solar eclipse, which was viewable near the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She returned to GMA briefly until she was back on the road for another adventure, as she revealed to fans after her latest absence.

Robin Roberts reveals her whereabouts after missing GMA

As mentioned, Robin has normally been absent from the GMA team for most Friday episodes this year. Her latest absence on Friday, April 12, arrived as she enjoyed a trip with her spouse, Amber Laign, to Key West, Florida.

On her Instagram, she shared a video of a small neon green rubber duck on a dashboard wearing black shades and a captain’s hat. The uptempo song Stomp! by The Brothers Johnson was playing in the vehicle.

Robin yelled, “Woo!” and “Hang on!” as they traveled down the road. She also sang along with part of the song, enjoying her vacation with Amber.

“Friday Vibes in Key West. Margarita Ducky wishes you a wonderful weekend wherever you are.😎 (Don’t worry, we haven’t had any margaritas..yet)😉,” Robin wrote in the IG caption.

The fun continued on Saturday as Robin shared a photo of herself enjoying beautiful weather outdoors at The Rum Bar.

“Ok, Sweet Amber encouraged me to kick Serenity Saturday up a notch!” the GMA star wrote on her IG Story slide.

In the photo, Robin is seated in a white chair and wearing comfortable clothes, including a white T-shirt, yellow shorts, dark shades, and a baseball cap. She has a plastic cup in her hand and her mouth open as she looks upward, possibly to show she is basking in the scene’s beauty.

Another photo featured Robin and Amber enjoying a romantic sunset from a dock or boat in the water.

Amber sat behind Robin, holding her as they admired the gorgeous scene.

Robin and Amber married last year and have previously enjoyed trips to Key West, among other beautiful locations.

Robin previously mentioned she loves to travel

Last month, Robin went on assignment to different locations around the country so she could cover stories for GMA.

Ahead of her trips, she told co-anchors Strahan and Stephanopoulos that she enjoys traveling because, due to her dad’s military background, they were often on the go when she was younger.

For one of her work assignments, Robin went to Iowa to interview Caitlin Clark in Iowa City about breaking the record in NCAA Division I college basketball for total points scored during a career.

In addition, Robin ventured to Nashville, Tennesse, to meet with country singer Garth Brooks and his wife, fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood, at Brooks’ new bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. She also revealed she was heading to Los Angeles, California.

She returned home, but not long after that, Robin revealed another trip with Amber. That included GMA’s Sam Champion, Gio Benitez, and others for a “#TravelSquad” vacation to the Bahamas.

Roberts’ recent excursion to warm and sunny Key West may have been a three-day journey that took place over Friday and the weekend.

She didn’t mention a return date from the trip or her next appearance on GMA in her Instagram updates, as she and Amber are likely enjoying every bit of their latest adventure away from work.