Robin Roberts replaced on GMA as she reveals extended absence from studio

Robin Roberts was replaced at the hosting desk for the latest Good Morning America as she revealed upcoming plans away from the show’s studio.

GMA films daily in New York, but Roberts announced she would be away from the area while traveling to other parts of the country.

As Wednesday’s show opened, familiar faces Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos greeted viewers.

Rebecca Jarvis joined them as she replaced Roberts during her extended absence.

While Jarvis appeared on the Wednesday, March 6 episode of GMA, there was no indication if she would fill in for Roberts for the rest of the week.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Roberts shared updates about her travel situation while on the road.

Roberts revealed plans away from GMA studio

During Tuesday’s show, Roberts told her colleagues Strahan, Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer that she was ready to travel.

“I’ve got my Iowa colors on right now because I’m gonna be leaving in just a bit. I’ve got my tennis shoes on. I’m coming for you, Caitlin!” she said, referring to an upcoming interview with Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark.

“Can’t wait. Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history,” Roberts said.

“I’m excited to see your interview,” Spencer told her.

“I’m heading there. Then it’s on to Nashville. Garth [Brooks] and Trisha [Yearwood], they have a passion project to tell us about…All day on Thursday, we’ll be there,” Roberts revealed.

After Strahan remarked that Roberts would be “busy,” she said her father was in the Air Force, so she loves to travel and “be out on the road.”

Roberts also spoke about her travel plans in her morning message and prayer video with her Glam Fam stylists.

“We are ready to hit the road again. Gonna leave a little bit early so we can get down to Iowa to talk to Caitlin Clark. Got on my Iowa colors right now. Even got my tennis shoes on,” she said excitedly.

“Then we go to L.A. for an exclusive interview. Then we’re on to Nashville for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood,” she revealed in the video before jokingly pressing a nearby button to make a screaming sound effect.

On Tuesday afternoon, Robin Roberts also shared a video clip on her Instagram Story to provide an update while on assignment.

“Just leaving the arena where I talked to Caitlin Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer,” she said outside the Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams’ Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Clark, who plays for the Iowa women’s basketball team, set the all-time scoring record for men’s and women’s NCAA Division I basketball this past weekend. Her points scored in a game against Ohio State moved her into the top spot, surpassing the previous record holder, NBA Hall of Famer “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

Robin Roberts at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

In her IG Story clip, Roberts looked down at her watch before sharing her update from the road.

“Ok, if it’s Tuesday, it must be Iowa, now it’s on to L.A.!” Roberts revealed as she walked out of the camera view.

In another video, she posted a shot from the airplane window as she revealed she was on the way to her next destination.

Robin shares her view from an airplane as she travels to her next GMA assignment. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Based on her updates, it seems unlikely that GMA viewers will see Roberts in the New York studio this week as Rebecca Jarvis or another anchor fills in for her. However, due to her recent assignments, Roberts could appear on GMA from other locations for her interviews or live segments.