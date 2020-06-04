Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar return to social media with rare photo of Addison Duggar

Kendra Caldwell shared a new photo of Addison Renee Duggar on Instagram earlier today. She hasn’t been on social media since April, so the update was welcomed by Counting On fans.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra don’t have a huge social media presence. They have backed off after being attacked on several occasions. With Garrett’s second birthday next week and Addison celebrating hitting her seventh-month milestone, the photo was right on time.

A rare photo of Addison shared by Kendra Caldwell

Since her birth in November 2019, Addison Renee Duggar has only been shared on social media a couple of times. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar haven’t put their baby girl out much at all. On Instagram, there are less than 20 photos of the little girl.

Addison was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom. She just celebrated hitting her seventh-month milestone. Kendra Caldwell revealed Addison has two teeth and is sitting up on her own. The little girl is adorable, a sentiment echoed in the comment section on the photo.

After a two-month break from social media, Kendra returned to update Counting On fans about Addison’s progress. She appears to be a happy and growing girl.

Will Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar be more active with Counting On returning?

Currently, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have not promoted the new season of Counting On yet. They are a part of the new season, and the show will highlight Addison’s birth once again.

They are part of the new season as they appear in the promo photo. All of the moms of the babies born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom will be on Counting On, but Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were noticeably absent.

There has been some speculation that another baby may be on the way for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar with their social media absence. Could that be a part of their Counting On storyline? With Addison already seven months old, there is a chance that there could be truth to the rumblings.

Running around with two kids under the age of two has kept Kendra Caldwell busy and off social media for a while. Her mom and dad have helped with Garrett as there were photos of him with the Caldwells amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As Counting On returns to the network at the end of the month, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar will be sharing what they have been up to in recent months.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.