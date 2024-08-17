Below Deck alum Kate Chastain isn’t one to bite her tongue, and she proved that by weighing in the most recent group of Below Deck Med charter guests.

Kate has joined the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, dishing about hot topics from each episode.

This week featured primary charter guests Mahisha Dellinger and her friend Neysla Paltsev behaved badly to the crew.

Below Deck Med fans dragged the duo, especially for how Neysla treated Chief Stew, Aesha Scott.

Kate shared a few words about the guests and talked about dealing with difficult people during her time on the OG show.

It should surprise no one that Kate doesn’t put up with that kind of behavior. Remember the whole rocket ship drama from Below Deck Season 3?

Kate Chastain has ‘no tolerance’ for rude Below Deck Med charter guests

Speaking with Aesha during the After Show, Kate expressed her frustration with Neysla trying to school Aesha on silverware. Kate was Team Aesha all the way and admitted she couldn’t deal with people like that.

“Listen, we work hard, and we do a great job. Anyone who I can tell is not actually complaining about their service or their experience; they’re doing it for a different reason. I have no tolerance for that at all,” Kate spilled.

The Traitors alum added, “Oh, you wanna play games? I love playing games. Let’s play.”

Kate explained that yachties give up so much for their lives for the industry and have very little say, if anything, in the charters. That’s one reason she needs boundaries.

“I’ve got to have boundaries. And you know what, they like it,” Kate dished while referring to Rocketship Gate – her response to a rude guest, Dean, who returned to Below Deck more than once.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain credits Aesha Scott for her yachting mentality

We all know Kate is no holds bar, but that isn’t Aesha’s style. While the Below Deck Down Under alum can stand her ground, her attitude and approach are very different than Kate’s.

It turns out that Kate could take a page out of Aesha’s playbook – if she was still yachting.

“I think I could be more friendly like you are,” Kate stated before telling Aesha they would make the “ultimate stew.”

There’s no question that Kate Chastain and Aesha Scott agree about the recent crop of Below Deck Med charter guests.

Mahisha Dellinger and Neysla Paltsev responded to all the backlash. As Monsters and Critics reported, Neylsa apologized for her rude behavior but did call out editing too.

Meanwhile, Mahisha set the record straight on certain instances, like having the couches moved, that were not as they seemed on the show.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med only has a few episodes left, and we can’t help but wonder if any group of guests will top the latest one.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.