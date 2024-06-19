Kalani Faagata reveals she hid her pregnancy during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

Kalani Faagata shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers when she revealed that she had hidden an entire pregnancy.

The TLC star and her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, secretly welcomed a daughter, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

However, the couple has remained mum about the details, such as their baby girl’s name and when she was born.

We’re assuming that Kalani and Dallas’s little girl was born in June 2024, when they announced their secret bundle of joy on social media.

Kalani and Dallas posted photos of their precious newborn on Instagram, and in the caption, wrote, “Meet our daughter,” with no other details.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Since then, Kalani and Dallas have shared some photos of Baby Nuez, recently celebrating one week with her in a video montage set to the song Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder.

But something else we didn’t know is that Kalani was pregnant during her last appearance in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Kalani Faagata hid a bun in the oven during filming

Kalani admitted that she kept her pregnancy on the down low to keep her baby “safe from stress.”

And no, she wasn’t expecting while filming 90 Day: The Last Resort, but she did have a bun in the oven during her cameo in the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All.

Kalani spilled the beans during a recent Instagram Story Q&A titled “Open Mic Night.”

One of her Instagram followers wanted to know how she broke the news that she was pregnant to Dallas.

To answer the question, Kalani included a photo of herself, Tania Maduro, and Daniele Gates, seemingly out and about in New York City.

Kalani opened up about being secretly pregnant while filming. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

In the caption below the pic, Kalani explained, “We were in NY for TOW Tell All and I told him in our hotel.”

It wasn’t easy keeping her pregnancy under wraps, especially being on camera.

“Filming that while newly pregnant was hard because I was super nauseous and trying to hide it,” she shared.

The Tell All aired in November 2023, so if Kalani gave birth in June 2024, she likely got pregnant around September 2023.

Kalani’s cameo during the Tell All was a shock to 90 Day Fiance viewers

Kalani’s appearance at the Tell All was unexpected. 90 Day Fiance shared behind-the-scenes footage from the event on Instagram.

The Reel featured Kalani’s makeup being done backstage and then sitting on the main stage with the rest of the cast.

90 Day Fiance fans immediately questioned why she, Tania, and Andrei Castravet were there.

As it turned out, the trio was on hand to lend their advice and commentary to the cast.

Will Kalani and Dallas share their storyline with 90 Day Fiance viewers?

Now that Kalani and Asuelu Pulaa’s relationship is over, will she return to the franchise to share her new storyline? That depends.

Dallas isn’t keen on sharing his identity on social media.

And, as Dallas told his Instagram followers last fall, he isn’t crazy about appearing on reality TV, either.

When asked during a Stories Q&A, “Can you appear on 90 day now pls[?],” he responded, “That’s going to be a no for me.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.