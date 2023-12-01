90 Day Fiance fans want to know why Tania, Kalani and Andrei are at The Other Way Season 5 Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All is just around the corner, and viewers are already confused.

No matter which 90 Day Fiance spin-off we’re talking about, we can expect plenty of drama to unfold during the Tell Alls.

This season, we’ll watch as the theatrics go down among castmates Mary and Brandan DeNuccio, Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish, Kirsten Yenniek and Julio Moya, Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami and Kimberly Rochelle, Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner, and Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, we’re in for some captivating reality TV, with accusations of infidelity, past and current castmate name-calling, and plenty of receipts to throw significant others under the bus.

90 Day Fiance recently uploaded some behind-the-scenes footage from this season’s Tell All on their official Instagram, and the video had 90 Day Fiance fans scratching their heads.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

TLC’s cameras provided viewers with a glimpse of the Season 5 Tell All stage and some cast members getting into glam backstage.

Text over the video reads, “Let the Tell All Begin 👀,” and in the caption, @90dayfiance wrote, “You aren’t ready for this 👀 Catch the #90DayFiance: The Other Way Tell All next Monday at 8/7c.”

Some viewers were caught off guard when they spotted some 90 Day Fiance stars from other seasons and spin-offs mingling with the cast from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, including Kalani Faagata, Tania Maduro, and Andrei Castravet.

Taking to the comments section, the perplexed 90 Day Fiance fans began inquiring as to why Kalani, Tania, and Andrei were included in the Reel.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers question Kalani, Tania, and Andrei’s appearance at the Season 5 Tell All

“Wait why is kalani and the guy from Brentwood there??” asked one curious viewer.

Another commented, “WTF is Tanya even doing there?!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are confused about Kalani, Tania, and Andrei’s presence at the upcoming Tell All. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another Instagram user expressed confusion when they realized “previous season people” would be making a cameo at the Tell All.

“Andre, kalani and tania can y’all please [exit] the room,” griped another 90 Day Fiance viewer.

One Instagram user felt that TLC is “doing too much now” by including so many previous cast members.

90 Day Fiance viewers want to know why cast members from other seasons will be at the Tell All. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another 90 Day Fiance alum who could be seen backstage in the video is Tim Malcolm, who was present for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All.

Tim, who made his 90 Day Fiance debut on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, was on hand to lend his commentary last season, much like he does on Pillow Talk.

So it’s possible that he, along with Kalani, Tania, and Andrei, will be providing their feedback about this season’s cast members and their relationships.

Regardless of why Tim, Kalani, Tania, and Andrei were present, we can bet on one thing: There will be plenty of squabbling to amplify the 90 Day Fiance entertainment factor we’ve come to know and love.

Part 1 of the three-part 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All airs on Monday, December 4, at 8/7c on TLC.