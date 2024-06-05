90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata explains why she kept her third pregnancy a secret

Kalani Faagata shocked the 90 Day Fiance universe when she announced that she secretly gave birth to a daughter.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kalani and her boyfriend, “Hall Pass” Dallas Nuez, welcomed a beautiful baby girl, much to the surprise of their fans and followers.

Kalani and Dallas become involved romantically after Kalani’s ex, Asuelu Pulaa, offered her a “hall pass” as a measure to even the score after admitting that he cheated on her multiple times throughout their marriage.

But little did Asuleu know that his “hall pass” offering would soon backfire and that Kalani would fall in love with the man Asuelu permitted her to get physical with.

As we watched during 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani decided she’d had enough of Asuelu’s infidelity and kicked him to the curb.

It didn’t take long for Kalani to realize she had fallen out of love with Asuelu and was head over heels for Dallas, and soon, their romance blossomed.

Somehow, Kalani Faagata kept her last pregnancy quiet

Several months after going public with their relationship, Kalani and Dallas shocked 90 Day Fiance fans with the news that Kalani had somehow managed to keep an entire pregnancy hidden for nine months.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, 90 Day Fiance fans are reacting to Kalani’s shockingly happy news, and many of them want to know how she managed to pull off such a stealthy achievement.

In the comments section of Kalani’s Instagram post announcing her daughter’s birth, the 90 Day Fiance star responded to several questions and comments from her followers.

Kalani reveals why she hid her pregnancy with baby #3

One of Kalani’s followers told the mom of three, “Damn you did a good job hiding your pregnancy congratulations.”

A fan weighs in. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani responded, explaining, “@sarahhulme23 had to keep my baby safe from stress.”

Kalani didn’t specify what type of stress she was shielding her daughter from in utero, but we can think of a few good reasons she kept the pregnancy under wraps.

What stressors was Kalani protecting her daughter from?

While many 90 Day Fiance fans were ecstatic to see Kalani find love and happiness with Dallas, some believed she was just as guilty as Asuelu for starting a relationship with Dallas while still legally married.

Even though Kalani and Asuelu decided to get divorced during their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort, we haven’t seen or heard anything official regarding a divorce.

Therefore, Kalani getting pregnant with Dallas’ baby while still legally married to Asuelu is a possibility, and it wouldn’t sit well with critics, especially those who have already accused Kalani of infidelity.

Another possibility is that Kalani feared Asuelu’s family’s reaction to her pregnancy. We know that Asuelu’s mom and sister aren’t fond of Kalani, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they harassed her had they known she was pregnant with another man’s baby.

Regardless of the what-ifs, Kalani and Dallas’ baby girl is here; she’s healthy, and everyone is happy – that’s what really matters.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.