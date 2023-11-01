Kalani Faagata confirms relationship status with ‘hall pass’ Dallas Nuez

Kalani Faagata is finally able to let the cat out of the bag.

After months of keeping her romantic relationship under wraps, the 90 Day Fiance star is finally going public with her new man.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, 90 Day Fiance fans have speculated that Kalani was romantically linked to her “hall pass.”

The mystery man was identified as Dallas Nuez, a California native who works in the security field.

Although Kalani has only teased Dallas’ identity on social media for the last year, she’s officially IDing him on social media.

Kalani took to her Instagram Story following the finale episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort and debuted Dallas in a photo showing her new man taking a dip in the water.

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata debuts her ‘hall pass,’ Dallas Nuez

Although Dallas’ face was hidden in the pic since it only featured him from behind, she tagged his Instagram handle, letting everyone know who she’s been dating since splitting from her husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

Kalani is finally going public with her and Dallas’ romance. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

In addition to posting Dallas’ IG handle, Kalani wrote in the caption, “I waited a year for this 🤣😛💕.”

Kalani has kept her and Dallas’ romance under wraps for months

It looked as though things were really getting serious between Kalani and Dallas over the summer when she updated her profile pic to a selfie of herself and her new man.

Dallas’ face mostly remained covered in the snapshot, but it was obviously him, confirming 90 Day Fiance fans’ hunch for months.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans scrutinized Kalani for continuing an affair with Dallas, all while she was supposed to continue working on her marital issues with Asuelu during their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

But others felt that Kalani taking advantage of Asuelu’s hall pass offer was justified, especially after learning that Asuelu had cheated on her at least a dozen times during their marriage.

Kalani and Asuelu Pulaa decided to divorce on 90 Day: The Last Resort

During the 90 Day: The Last Resort finale, we watched as Kalani finally broke it to Asuelu that she wanted to get a divorce.

The scene was emotional for Kalani and Asuelu, as well as their castmates, but in the end, the two decided that working on a friendship and co-parenting together was the best move for them and their two young sons.

Rumors of Kalani and Asuelu splitting have run rampant for quite some time, with speculation that Asuleu had been unfaithful.

Now that we all know the chatter is accurate and with Kalani and Asuelu going their separate ways, Kalani doesn’t have anything to hide anymore.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.