Kailah Casillas from The Challenge: All Stars 3 reacts to ‘haters’ saying she’s ‘not an All-Star’

Kailah Casillas is firing back at fans and critics who believe she’s not worthy of a spot in The Challenge: All Stars 3, along with other finalists and the multiple-time champions in the cast.

The 29-year-old is a former finalist on MTV’s show, which seemingly qualifies her for the theme of All Stars 3, but based on Kailah’s recent social media post, many people are calling out her selection.

She brought that up in her message, with other Challenge OGs coming to her defense and supporting her as one of the All Stars.

Kailah Casillas reacts to her All Stars 3 critics

On Wednesday, Paramount Plus and MTV revealed The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast along with a trailer for the upcoming spinoff season. Among the OGs in the cast are returning legends like Mark Long, Kendall Darnell, KellyAnne Judd, Veronica Portillo, Derrick Kosinski, and Darrell Taylor.

“This season I’ve upped the ante, and I’ve only invited an elite group of competitors,” host TJ Lavin tells the cast in the All Stars 3 trailer.

The show’s theme is that every competitor in this cast has at least made it to a Challenge final. All Stars 3 includes finalists Jemmye Carroll, Nia Moore, Sylvia Elsrode, and Kailah Casillas, among some of the cast members that reached a final but never won a Challenge season.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Kailah shared her official All Stars 3 cast photo to let her fans and followers know she’s back on The Challenge for the spinoff. She also brought up the criticism that she’s “not an All-Star.”

“And just like that, she’s back! 💪🏼 haters will say that I’m not an All-Star but maybe I’ll prove them wrong? 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ I couldn’t be more honored to compete against the best of the best!#,” Kailah wrote in her caption.

At 29, Kailah is the youngest of The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast but brings in the experience of competing in five seasons of MTV’s main show, including her running the final for Vendettas.

Throughout her time on the MTV show, she went 4-2 in eliminations, was part of seven daily wins, and took home $25,625 in prize money. Kailah, a former Real World: Go Big or Go Home cast member, was also part of the Champs vs. Stars 2 spinoff on MTV and raised $1,450 for charity.

Challenge stars and castmates show support for Kailah

With Kailah’s IG post came plenty of comments from fans and Challenge stars showing their support for Kailah’s return to screens in some capacity for the show.

Her Challenge castmate Tori Deal, who appeared with Kailah on the Total Madness season, said she gives Kailah “all the stars for sureeeee!”

Wes Bergmann was also on that Total Madness season and is now Kailah’s castmate on the All Stars 3 spinoff. He told Kailah she’s an All-Star in his book.

Castmate Sylvia Elsrode agreed with that sentiment, telling Kailah she’s her All-Star.

Nany Gonzalez, who was part of the Holy Trinity with Kailah and Jenna Compono, also showed support for her friend and castmate.

Last but not least, Kailah received some encouraging comments from The Godfather Mark Long and one of the winners of The Challenge: All Stars 2, Jonna Mannion.

“I’ve been waiting to meet you my whole life,” Jonna wrote in a sweet comment on Kailah’s post.

While Kailah may not have quite the resume of some of the multi-champions and other OG cast members, she seems to have plenty of endorsements for getting a spot in the All Stars 3 cast. Her “haters” will get to see if she can defy their expectations when the series premieres on May 11.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.