Kailah Casillas from The Challenge reveals why she didn’t attend Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols’ wedding

Kailah Casillas during The Challenge: Dirty 30 season. Pic credit: MTV

With Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono tying the knot for a second time last weekend, many of their family, friends, and castmates from The Challenge came out for the celebration.

However, one noticeably absent individual was Jenna’s good friend from The Challenge, Kailah Casillas, who was part of the Holy Trinity clique with Jenna and Nany Gonzalez.

She recently took to her Instagram Story to reveal why she missed Jenna’s wedding, saying it’s a question she’s getting hit with a lot in her DMs.

Kailah Casillas shares why she wasn’t at Jenna’s wedding

Jenna and Kailah are Challenge besties, but when it came to their respective weddings, they weren’t present for each other’s special days. As many fans saw online, Kailah eloped with Sam Bird several weeks ago for an intimate wedding of their own with no friends or family around for the event.

Jenna married castmate Zach Nichols last year in a mini wedding ceremony with only a bit of family due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just last weekend, Jenna had her special day with her husband Zach Nichols again, so they could have the larger wedding they wanted to have last year with friends and family.

Two-thirds of the Holy Trinity reunited for the special event, but Kailah wasn’t there to complete the group. She responded to a Q&A on her Instagram Story, explaining why she had to miss the event.

In a response on her Story, Kailah indicated she’d been asked the same “annoying question” about “5 billion times” in her DMs.

“I wasn’t able to attend the Nichols wedding because I live in England,” she shared. “My cousin’s bachelorette party was in America last month & her wedding is in a few weeks. Jenna’s wedding sat right in-between the two events and I would have had to fly back and forth and back and forth too many times.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She went on to say she wished she could’ve been there but knows that Jenna understands she doesn’t “exactly live down the street” from her.

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas

Jenna and Zach’s wedding featured numerous Challenge stars

While Kailah Casillas couldn’t attend, several other Challenge stars made it to the special day to help Zach and Jenna celebrate. That included Derrick Kosinski and his fiancee Nicole Gruman, as well as Nany along with girlfriend Kaycee Clark.

Also in attendance were Jordan Wiseley, Laurel Stuckey, Marie Roda, Britni Thornton, and Nicole Zanatta, all of whom are friends of the bride and groom.

The big event was held in New York last weekend, with MTV providing a report on some of the details.

“It was worth the wait,” Jenna shared when speaking with Us Weekly. “It’s something you really only get to do once, so I wanted everything the way I imagined it and thanks to my planner, Kristin from Eventful Days, our wedding exceeded my expectations.”

“This wedding was so special to me because it was in my home state and most of my friends and family were able to attend. I always wanted a crazy big wedding, so it was really great being able to have such an important life event at home,” Jenna said.

She and Zach Nichols met while filming MTV’s The Challenge years ago, and after a series of relationship ups and downs that played out on reality TV, the two are now husband and wife, making it extra official with that second wedding celebration.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.