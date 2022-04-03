Nicole Zanatta from The Challenge comments on returning to compete again, wants fiancee ‘secure’ first

Nicole Zanatta during an elimination battle on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions. Pic credit: MTV

Former The Challenge finalist Nicole Zanatta recently shared whether or not she plans to return to MTV’s competition following her rough injury in Season 36 and how her life is about to change.

She recently proposed to her partner Lauren, who accepted the request, and now the two will marry on a date in the future. In addition, Nicole’s been working towards a new career goal which has her busy.

While the 31-year-old said she’s come a long way since the injury and isn’t concerned about that when it comes to competing, she does want to make sure of something else if she goes back to The Challenge.

Nicole comments on returning to The Challenge someday

With two finals to her credit in three seasons, Nicole Zanatta still has yet to win MTV’s competition series. That seems to be a goal of hers still, as she spoke about whether or not she’ll be back on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

When asked about returning, Nicole told co-hosts Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal she loves The Challenge and is “definitely coming back.”

However, she elaborated on what she must make sure of first with her career and new life before returning.

“I definitely miss it. I mean, I’ve always put the job first, and that’s never going to change. I’m always going to put the fire department first. My fears of coming back? It’s not about getting hurt because I promise you as far as stability and all of that, I’m training on it- It’s more of a this situation right here,” she said, referring to her fiancee Lauren.

“I just want her to really feel like secure knowing that, ‘Hey listen, I’m going on the show, to win. I’m not going on the show to hook up with 100 girls or even one girl,'” Nicole shared during the podcast episode.

Fans have seen that Nicole has had some relationship issues, particularly her situation with former Challenge castmate Laurel Stucky. Some of their issues played out on Ex on the Beach and during The Challenge.

Nicole said no to Spies, Lies & Allies call, fires back at troll

Based on her comments during MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Nicole said she will still say no here or there when she gets calls to appear on the competition show. She turned down appearing on the “last one,” referring to Spies, Lies & Allies.

“Yeah, listen. I said no about the last time. I couldn’t go. Like me and her had a booked trip. I had to say no, but I mean, I would hope that she would allow me to go and just be me. Like that’s not going to change,” Nicole said. “I feel like I’m marrying her because she just allows me to be myself. She doesn’t care if I flirt.”

Nicole proposed to her partner Lauren last month after the two had dated for well over a year. In addition to planning a wedding, Nicole also revealed she’s been studying to become a lieutenant at the fire department.

While everything seems to be going great for Nicole in her life, there are skeptics based on her reality TV past.

Following her proposal to Lauren, she received a few critical comments from fans, suggesting that things might not last due to her flirtatious ways with other women. However, Nicole and Lauren both fired back at some Twitter comments.

As seen in these tweets, there are some doubters regarding Nicole’s relationship, although Nicole and Lauren seem amused by their attempts. Based on Nicole’s comments, she has finally found the one she wants to spend her life with.

She’s yet to win The Challenge, but she may finally be winning at love and soon with her career. Once things are at a place where Nicole feels her significant other is secure in her going to the show, fans should see Nicole back on their TV screens, attempting to reach yet another final and, this time, win the season.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.