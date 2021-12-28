Kail Lowry restarts ‘overwhelming’ weight loss journey, admits she cried before and after her workout

Kail Lowry is back at the gym to work on losing weight but admitted it wasn’t easy getting restarted. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry opened up about her “overwhelming” weight loss struggles after she restarted her fitness routine at the gym and admitted that it brought her to tears.

When it comes to talking about her weight with her followers, Kail is an open book and has shared her struggles with weight loss.

Kail suffers from PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, which can cause weight gain in some women.

Although Kail’s critics felt she used PCOS as an excuse, the Teen Mom 2 star has attributed her diagnosis to her weight struggles.

In recent months, Kail told her fans that she was working out again and had lost 12 lbs. from her work at the gym, but she wasn’t able to stick with it.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry heads back to the gym, cries before and after workout

Now, Kail has opened up about her weight loss struggle and how her first day back at the gym was rough for her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Dec. 27, Kail shared a Boomerang pic of her protein powder shake before she headed in for “day 1 back in the gym.”

“Hey guys, it’s me again!” Kail told her fans from her car as she recorded her video after her first gym session in a while.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Um, went to the gym today. Did not want to go to the gym today,” Kail said. “Um, I cried when I saw the workout. Literally so overwhelmed. Um, and then I did the workout, and then I cried when I was done with the workout.”

“Um, and, it’s just like one of those things that’s like, humbling because you’re able to do it. But also knowing how far you have to go and this isn’t for like, I don’t know, I feel like me wanting to lose weight has been a struggle for me since probably like 2016… I really, really struggled.”

“It was a really hard first day for me, um, and hopefully I follow through with the workout tomorrow,” Kail added.

Along with her video, Kail added some encouraging text for her fans who might be going through a similar situation.

“Sending all the good vibes to everyone who wants to be the best version of themself & is struggling,” Kail added.

Kail Lowry has been fat-shamed for her weight

Just last week, Kail told her fans that she’d like to be “a little slimmer” by the time she turns 30, which is in March.

Kail’s weight has become a topic of contention lately, and she’s accused several people of fat-shaming her in recent months.

Kail accused her baby daddy Chris Lopez of fat-shaming her when she shared a text from him that told her that she needs to run as much as she runs her mouth.

According to Kail, her critics have resorted to name-calling, using the terms “pig” and “cow” to describe her amid her weight struggles.

Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s now-ex fiancee Lauren Comeau also allegedly fat-shamed Kail. The Teen Mom 2 star claimed that Lauren called her a “fat f**k” and a “fat piece of s**t” amid their feud.

And most recently, Kail’s Teen Mom 2 castmate and longtime nemesis, Briana DeJesus, sent a treadmill to Kail, which she took as an act of fat-shaming.

However, Briana’s attorney denied that she had any ill intentions by sending the treadmill to Kail.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.