Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry says she has lost 12 pounds amid weight loss journey

Amid her PCOS struggles with weight loss, Kail Lowry revealed that she has lost 12 pounds. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is celebrating “small victories” as she announced she has lost 12 pounds amid her weight loss struggle.

Kail has been open about her struggle with gaining weight, which she attributes to her PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome.

One of the symptoms women with PCOS may experience is weight gain, along with a myriad of other traits of the disorder, such as heavy bleeding during menstrual cycles and mood swings.

On Tuesday, September 8, Kail took to her Instagram Stories to update her followers on her progress and new, healthier lifestyle.

Kail revealed that she exercised with some friends, getting in a one-mile walk and 35 minutes of additional exercise in her latest workout session.

Kail Lowry heads back to the gym, loses 12 pounds

Kail captioned her video, “Fitness journey now knowing I have PCOS. Let’s see how this goes.” You can watch her Instagram Story here.

She told her fans, “I went back to the gym today, or like, started working out again today.”

Kail continued, “I did a mile walk and then I did a 35-minute workout with my friends and I am truly humbled by the whole thing because I did not expect, like, that light workout to be as hard as it was for me after not working out for so long.”

“And even though I’m down, you know, a couple pounds, 12 pounds, it was still really hard. And just knowing that I have as far as I have to go still is, I mean, just a humbling experience,” Kail added.

“So, day one back at the gym … we’ll see how I feel in the morning and if I make it to the gym tomorrow,” Kail concluded her video.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been critical of Kail’s weight gain

Kail bringing PCOS to light has some Teen Mom 2 fans upset, however, because they feel as though she doesn’t accurately represent most PCOS sufferers.

Fans felt as though Kail was “painting [PCOS] out in a worst-case scenario form” and that she used it as an excuse for her weight gain.

Despite what her fans and critics think, Kail has been subjected to cruel comments about her weight, some even calling her a “pig” and a “cow” because of her weight gain.

Kail said during an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, “The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me.”

She continued, “And that’s where I get emotional because I didn’t expect it and it’s not something I’ve been able to control. I’ve tried. And so when people comment and they’re like pig, cow, this that and the third, I’m like, well, f**k. Something is wrong.”

As promised in June, Kail has been updating her followers on her PCOS and weight loss journey, telling her fans, “I’m struggling with it. I know it can be reversed with diet [and] some other lifestyle changes but I’m struggling with scheduling/time management for the changes I need to make.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.