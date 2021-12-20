Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus’ attorney calls Kail Lowry ‘petty,’ says Briana didn’t fat-shame her with treadmill

The feud between Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry has intensified as their attorneys got involved in their drama outside of court. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry’s feud is far from over and now their attorneys are getting involved in their drama.

Over the summer, things got heated between Briana and Kail after Kail was absent from the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2.

Briana called out Kail for not filming and things escalated, eventually ending with Kail filing a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

Although their beef dates back to 2017 when Briana began dating Javi Marroquin shortly after Kail divorced him, it doesn’t look like it will end any time soon.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ attorney accuses Kail Lowry of being ‘spiteful’ and ‘petty’ following treadmill incident

In a recent filing with the Osceola County courts in Flordia, Briana’s lawyer is accusing Kail of being “spiteful” and “petty” for assuming that Briana sent her a treadmill as an insult to her weight.

Briana’s high-profile attorney, Marc Randazza, also said that Kail was “antagonizing” his client and acted out of spite when she denied Briana’s attorney’s request to postpone their January hearing.

In copies of the Motion to Continue Hearing, filed on Dec. 15 and obtained by Monsters & Critics, Briana’s attorney implied that Kail and her lawyer have made things unnecessarily difficult by refusing to postpone their hearing.

Mr. Randazza noted that the reason for rescheduling had nothing to do with Briana, but his own scheduling conflict. He felt that Kail was being “petty” by refusing to change the date, seemingly to irk her nemesis and the defendant in the case, Briana DeJesus.

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Briana sent a treadmill to Kail‘s new home in Delaware, which seemingly was taken as a jab at Kail’s weight. However, Briana’s attorney adamantly denied that she had any ill intentions by shipping the costly treadmill to Kail.

Briana DeJesus’ attorney continues to call out Kail Lowry and her counsel

“The Defendant sent the Plaintiff a treadmill. Plaintiff’s counsel then claims that Plaintiff interpreted this as Defendant calling Plaintiff “overweight,” the motion reads.

Briana’s lawyer continued, “Seriously? This degree of pettiness and schoolyard conduct should find its way into a CLE about how and why the modern practice of law is so uncivil.”

“This should have been embarrassing to commit to writing,” Randazza continued. “The reason that Plaintiff’s counsel will not agree to a reasonable continuance is because one party believes that a gift from the other was part of a spat over their respective waistlines?”

“Spitefulness is not a reason to deny a reasonable request for a professional courtesy,” Briana’s attorney added. “There should have been no reason to even file this motion. Nevertheless, here we are.”

Briana shipping a treadmill to Kail came on the heels of Kail accusing her of sleeping with her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Briana later denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly, simply telling the outlet, “No I didn’t.”

