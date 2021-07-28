Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus retains high-powered attorney to represent her in Kailyn Lowry lawsuit

Briana DeJesus is ready to take on Kailyn Lowry in court. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus is gearing up to battle her Teen Mom 2 castmate Kailyn Lowry in court and she’s hired a high-powered attorney to help her try and win the case.

A feud erupted between the two reality TV stars on social media a few weeks ago and it ended in a lawsuit being filed by Kailyn against Briana.

It started when Briana shared a post on social media about Kailyn Lowry being left out of an episode of Teen Mom 2, and things quickly escalated from there.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

After going back and forth with each other on Instagram about Kailyn’s absence from the June 8 episode, Briana made some allegations that have now gotten her embroiled in a legal dispute.

Briana DeJesus hires high-powered lawyer

It appears Briana is now ready to take on Kailyn Lowry in court with the help of her high-powered attorney Marc Randazza, whose services she recently retained.

“Marc J. Randazza of the Randazza Legal Group filed notice of appearance as counsel of record for Briana in Florida court on Friday,” Starcasm reported. The firm is based in Massachusetts, but Briana’s new attorney is “licensed to practice in multiple states, including Florida.”

The media outlet also noted that Marc has made quite a name for himself defending clients in the adult entertainment industry and has “represented a number of well-known adult entertainment companies.”

Now, Marc will be representing Briana in the defamation case filed by Kailyn Lowry. He will go up against the Trembley Law Firm, representing Kail.

According to information on the Randazza Legal Group website, Marc is “the managing partner of the firm and is a nationally-known First Amendment and intellectual property attorney, and handles litigation and transactional matters nationwide.” Additionally, he has “established a career focused on First Amendment and Internet law.”

Kailyn Lowry is suing Briana for defamation

During the social media feud between the Teen Mom 2 stars a few weeks ago, Briana alleged that long-time nemesis Kailyn had physically assaulted her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, and broke into his mother’s home.

Briana went on to allege that Kailyn refuses to show her “real life” on camera.

The claims caused Kailyn to take legal action against the mom-of-two and her legal team later released a statement saying in part that “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed.”

It continued, “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court.”

Now that the two MTV stars are planning to battle each other in court, let’s hope the Teen Mom 2 cameras capture the legal drama as it plays out.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.