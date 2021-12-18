Briana DeJesus seemingly takes a jab at Kail Lowry’s weight, sends her a treadmill amid their feud

Briana DeJesus sent a treadmill to Kail Lowry’s new house, seemingly taking a jab at her nemesis’ weight. Pic credit: MTV

The Teen Mom 2 feud between Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry intensifies as Briana’s latest gesture seems to take a jab at Kail’s weight.

It looks as though the rivalry between Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry is far from over after Briana recently shipped a treadmill to Kail’s new Delaware home.

Teen Mom 2 feud: Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry’s tumultuous history

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kail and Briana have been at each other’s throats for years, stemming from Briana dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017, shortly after they divorced.

Since then, the two haven’t let off the gas when it comes to hurling insults at each other, and their feud seemingly came to a head when Kail filed a lawsuit against Briana over the summer for defamation of character.

Now, Briana’s latest move proves that her and Kail’s contention is still very much alive, and Teen Mom 2 viewers have a lot to say about it.

Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram shared screenshots of the recent drama between Kail and Briana.

According to the outlet, Briana recently commented on one of their posts and said that Kail “has ‘something coming her way in a few days,'” which turned out to be a treadmill.

Briana DeJesus sends Teen Mom 2 castmate Kail Lowry a treadmill, Kail responds

After Kail accused Briana of sleeping with her ex, Chris Lopez, Briana told Teen Mom Fanz, “Something is coming her way in a few days so hopefully that’ll keep her busy instead of worrying about her ex and his d**k and my vagina ❤.”

Another screenshot showed that Kail received Briana’s “gift” and sarcastically acknowledged it during an Instagram Live while she showed fans the progress on her new home build.

“Update on the dog room: – @BrianaSoto thank you so much for the treadmill. My dogs will love it & I’m lazy so now I don’t have to walk them myself 😂,” Kail wrote alongside a pic of the treadmill, on the floor still inside the box.

Kail accused Briana of sleeping with Chris when she told her fans during another Instagram story, “[Briana] allegedly f***ed the third one in April.”

Earlier this month, Kail accused Briana of sleeping with Chris Lopez. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Briana denied Kail’s allegations that she slept with Chris Lopez in a statement to Us Weekly that stated, “No, I didn’t.”

Things between Kail and Briana have become so heated that Teen Mom 2 fans believe Kail skipped out on filming the Teen Mom: Family Reunion to avoid running into Briana.

However, Kail claimed that she had work to attend to at home and that it wasn’t “financially worth it,” so she chose not to film the spinoff, despite claiming it was also her idea.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV, followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.