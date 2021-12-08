Teen Mom fans think Kail Lowry skipped filming Family Reunion to avoid Briana DeJesus

Kail Lowry gave other reasons for not attending the Teen Mom: Family Reunion but Teen Mom 2 fans think she was avoiding Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry gave other reasons for why she chose not to film Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but Teen Mom 2 fans think it was because she was avoiding her nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

MTV announced two new Teen Mom spinoff shows coming to the network next month.

Kail Lowry cites financial reasons, family for not filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion

One of the spinoff shows, called Teen Mom: Family Reunion combined past and present cast members from all three Teen Mom shows in the franchise.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail told her fans that she was indeed invited to film for Teen Mom: Reunion, but she chose not to.

Kail revealed that she was asked “a few times” but turned it down, telling her fans, “I had to work at home & the offer wasn’t worth it financially. It just didn’t make sense for myself/family.”

Kail also insinuated that the idea for a reunion spinoff was her idea and that she voiced it on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

However, Teen Mom fans think that Kail backed out of the opportunity because her nemesis and castmate, Briana DeJesus, chose to film and Kail didn’t want to be around her.

Teen Mom shared a new teaser clip from Teen Mom: Family Reunion on their Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Teen Mom fans took to the comments, most of them excited for the drama coming their way next month on the spinoff show.

Some Teen Mom 2 fans noted, however, that Kail was absent from the promo video and began discussing why they thought so.

Teen Mom fans think Kail Lowry avoided Teen Mom: Family Reunion to avoid nemesis Briana DeJesus

One fan commented, “Where is kails compensation for this idea[?]”

Another fan wrote, “[Kail] literally wanted this. Only reason she’s not there is because obviously Bri is there lmfao.”

“Nah she said it wasn’t worth the money lol i don’t think there’s beef between them, they just don’t like each other fr,” another viewer responded, disagreeing with the reason for Kail skipping out.

One fan felt that Kail’s reasoning for not filming the Family Reunion was legitimate, but she still wasn’t thrilled about the possibility of being in the same company as Briana and her sister, Brittany DeJesus.

“I don’t agree,” the comment read. “I’m pretty sure her family situation didn’t allow her to have the time to go. Also the chances of getting jumped by bri and her sister don’t make it worth the pay. Lmao.”

Kail and Briana’s feud dates back to 2017. After Kail divorced Javi Marroquin, he began a relationship with Briana, which rubbed Kail the wrong way.

Things turned physical when Briana and her sister Brittany attacked Kail from behind without warning during a Teen Mom 2 reunion taping in 2018.

Briana and Javi’s fling didn’t last, but her and Kail’s feud did. Since then, the Teen Mom 2 castmates have been at each other’s throats, lobbing insults and making accusations via social media.

Things came to a head when Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana over the summer. The castmates are scheduled to face off in court soon.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.