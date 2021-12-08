Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus responds to Kail Lowry’s accusations she slept with Chris Lopez

Briana DeJesus cleared the air about having sex with her nemesis Kail Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez. Pic credit: MTV

Rumors surfaced recently that Briana DeJesus had sex with Kail Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez, and the Teen Mom 2 star responded to the hearsay.

Teen Mom 2 castmates Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry have a long history of animosity between each other.

Their feud began in 2017 after Kail divorced Javi Marroquin and he then began dating Briana DeJesus.

Since then, things have gone downhill and Kail and Briana have continued to take shots at each other via social media.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry accuses Briana DeJesus of sleeping with Chris Lopez

Earlier this week, Kail did just that when she answered a question from a fan and implied that Briana had sex with Chris Lopez, Kail’s third baby daddy. Kail shares sons Lux and Creed with Chris as well as son Isaac with Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 6, Kail received a question from a fan who asked her, “What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with / after having Lopez child 🙄”

Kail responded with a selfie, sipping from her coffee mug, and answered, “I don’t know what you’re trying to say but she allegedly f***ed the third one in April so go ask all of them.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Briana DeJesus denies having sex with Kail Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez

Briana took time to respond to the accusations made by Kail and spoke with Us Weekly about the matter one day after Kail’s allegations, on Dec. 7.

“No I didn’t,” was Briana’s simple response to whether she had sex with Chris Lopez or not.

Things took a left turn in Kail and Briana’s feud this summer and ended in Kail filing a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

When Kail was absent from the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2 last season, Briana took to Instagram to call Kail out for not filming.

Kail was arrested in September 2020 after she allegedly punched Chris because he cut their son Lux’s hair without her prior knowledge.

Briana was upset that Kail chose not to film the incident for Teen Mom 2, and instead excluded herself entirely from the episode.

Their feud escalated when Briana accused Kail of “breaking and entering” into Chris’ mom’s house, which Kail adamantly denied.

Kail then clapped back at Briana and claimed that she “deserves to choose” what she films for Teen Mom 2.

It looks as though Kail is still sticking to her right to choose what she films – the 29-year-old mother of four hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in at least three months.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus. Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.