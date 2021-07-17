Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry uses PCOS as an excuse for her weight gain

Kail Lowry has blamed her weight gain on PCOS, but Teen Mom 2 fans are saying it’s an excuse. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry has come under fire for blaming her weight gain on her PCOS diagnosis, according to Teen Mom 2 fans.

Kail has gotten emotional recently while sharing her PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) journey and battle with weight gain.

The 29-year-old MTV star is no stranger to controversy in the public eye, but she still gets hurt by mean comments, especially when she claims she has no control over some aspects of her appearance.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail Lowry noted PCOS as a cause for her weight gain

Kail opened up earlier this year about trolls calling her a “cow” and a “pig” on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

“The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me,” Kail told her listeners in May. “And so when people comment and they’re like, ‘pig, cow, this that and the third,’ I’m like, ‘well, f**k. Something is wrong.'”

Now, more Teen Mom 2 fans are discussing Kail’s weight gain and are saying that the mom of four blames it solely on her PCOS diagnosis.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Teen Mom 2 fans discussed whether Kail blames her weight gain on PCOS and doesn’t take accountability. Pic credit: u/MeLikeSnacks/Reddit

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail isn’t ‘taking accountability’ for her weight

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit to discuss Kail’s PCOS and weight gain in a thread titled, “Kail, PCOS and her weight.”

The Reddit thread author told other fans of Teen Mom 2, “Kail addressed her weight, and blamed her PCOS diagnosis,” and they asked, “Did anyone else feel like she was totally blaming her weight on her PCOS, and not taking accountability?”

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 spoke out and felt that Kail doesn’t take accountability for her weight gain but rather uses PCOS as an excuse.

They commented, “She thinks she’s never wrong and that nothing is ever her fault. Even her giant , ugly fat self,” while another Reddit user agreed and replied, “

Reddit users accused Kail of not taking accountability for her weight gain. Pic credit: u/MeLikeSnacks/Reddit

Teen Mom 2 fans said Kail Lowry needs to make better lifestyle choices

More critics called out Kail for not being accountable, called her diet “garbage,” and said that she needs to put in more work to see weight loss results.

“There’s always something to blame our circumstances on, especially weight gain. It can never be our own fault ;),” wrote another commenter.

One Reddit user blamed Kail’s lifestyle choices for her weight gain and commented, “YES!!!!! anytime she posts about food it’s absolute garbage. Literally eats snacks for dinner. Only thing I’ve seen her “make” was spaghetti with cream cheese. Super healthy.”

Critics called out Kail for not being accountable and her “garbage” diet. Pic credit: u/MeLikeSnacks/Reddit

They continued, “She would be better off getting a chef or a nutritionist since she has the $ instead of going from not working out at all to doing CrossFit 3x a day. No wonder it doesn’t stick…it’s her lifestyle. Her day consists of sitting on her a** in diff places.”

Kail’s PCOS has been a frequent topic on her podcast and social media

Kail has talked about her PCOS struggles frequently on her Coffee Convos podcast and has let listeners know that she has tried medication for her disorder, but the side effects were too much to handle and even admitted that her symptoms caused her to have a “mental breakdown.”

Last month, critics called out Kail for her portrayal of PCOS, claiming the reality TV star made PCOS seem worse than it actually is and felt that she didn’t fully understand the disorder.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.