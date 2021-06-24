Kail Lowry gives update on PCOS diagnosis, reveals what she respects about exes Jo and Javi

Kail Lowry revealed how her PCOS struggle is going and why she respects her baby daddies Jo and Javi. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry opened up about her struggle with PCOS and revealed why she respects her baby daddies Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

Kail recently revealed that she was diagnosed with PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and has been open about her struggles living with the disorder.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder caused by excessive production of male sex hormones that, in Kail’s case, causes heavy bleeding during menstrual cycles, weight gain, and mood swings.

This week on Teen Mom 2, Kail opened up to her podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, about her inability to lose weight, despite reducing calories and working out. Kail became emotional and started crying during the podcast episode.

Kail talked about her PCOS after last night’s episode

As she often does, Kail took to her IG stories after the episode to answer some fan questions about her PCOS. She also fielded questions about two of her exes, whether she has another podcast in the works, her boys filming for the show, and which cast members she gets along with the best.

“What’s the [PCOS] update since this filmed[?]” one of Kail’s followers asked her.

Kail replied, “I’m struggling with it. I know it can be reversed with diet & some other lifestyle changes but I’m struggling with scheduling/time management for the changes I need to make. I’ve been on Ovasital for a week now. So I’ll give updates on that.”

One of Kail’s fans, a fellow PCOS sufferer, commented, “Your transparency, and vulnerability is unmatched! PCOS warrior here 🥰” Kail simply thanked the fan, along with three praying hand emojis.

Kail opened up about her PCOS. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail hinted at new podcast when she answered the next question, which read, “When are you, Leah and [Lindsie] coming out with a show?! Cause I am here for it! ❤❤❤❤”

Kail included a selfie with a closed-lip smile and wrote, “That would be soooo fun!” Last month, Kail hinted at a project in the works with castmate Leah Messer.

Kail hinted at a new show and talked about her boys being filmed. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail revealed her Teen Mom 2 BFF’s, explained why she respects Jo and Javi

One fan was curious about Kail’s BFF’s, if any, on the show. “[A]re you close with any of the moms?” asked one of Kail’s followers.

“Love Leah & Ashley 💕” Kail revealed. Kail and Leah are longtime BFF’s, and the only two original cast members on the show. Kail and Ashley Jones seemed to form a close friendship recently, after Kail hosted Ashley on her podcast.

Kail revealed which castmates she is close with and why she respects her baby daddies Jo and Javi. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

When it comes to two of Kail’s baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, another fan had a question about her exes.

“Why do you not film with [Jo] or [J]avi anymore?” asked another fan.

Kail answered, “They don’t want to film & I want to respect that[.]” Kail revealed earlier this year that none of her three baby daddies wanted to film this season for Teen Mom 2.

In fact, the one baby daddy that Kail didn’t mention, Chris Lopez, threatened legal action if he were to appear on any episodes of Teen Mom 2 this season.

Lately, Kail has frequently made headlines for her involvement in the never-ending feud between herself and fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member, Briana DeJesus.

Just when fans thought the feud might be over, Kail reignited it on her podcast when she made comments about not wanting to be near Briana, sparking Briana to clap back once again.

Kail returned to the show to share her PCOS struggle after she was absent from the June 8 episode when she chose not to film her domestic violence incident with Chris Lopez.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.