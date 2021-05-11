Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals ‘mental breakdown’ and negative side effects from PCOS meds

Kail Lowry admitted to a “mental breakdown” and negative side effects stemming from her PCOS meds. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry recently revealed that the meds she started taking for her PCOS caused her a “mental breakdown” and some tough side effects that have her re-thinking her treatment.

During an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, Kail updated her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, on her PCOS journey.

PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder that affects as many as 5 million women. When Lindsie asked Kail about her meds she began taking for PCOS in March, she revealed that she stopped them.

Kail claimed her meds were causing stomach problems that she couldn’t live with

Kail claimed that the meds were causing major gastrointestinal issues, so she took herself off the medication, called metformin, as the side effects were beginning to affect her daily life.

Metformin lowers insulin and blood sugar levels, and can also stimulate ovulation for women suffering from PCOS.

The 29-year-old mom of four gave listeners fair warning before getting into her symptoms: “TMI, if you guys don’t want to listen to poop you don’t want to listen to this part.”

Kail admitted, “I literally couldn’t go anywhere without needing a bathroom at all times. It’s an hour drive from where I live to where Lux stays with his dad, and I would pull over two to three times in the hour because I have to go to the bathroom. I can’t live like that.”

Since Kail’s job and personal life require her to travel and drive a lot between business ventures and drop-offs with her kids, she couldn’t handle the disruption of having to stop for a bathroom so often.

Kail is hoping to try the extended-released version of the drug, which tends to have less serious side effects, after being off the medication for a few weeks now.

Kail admitted that treating her PCOS is harder than she expected

“Part of it is because I think I expected it to be so much easier to do less carbs when I was on metformin because it doesn’t really mix well with carbs, but that being said, I didn’t realize that everything is essentially a carb, and I need to figure out what my carb tolerance is. That’s what I was struggling with. So, that was a struggle a little bit,” she told listeners.

Another side effect of PCOS is heavy, irregular periods, which Kail was candid about on her podcast. She told listeners that she skipped her period altogether last month, but usually has “super heavy” periods.

Her symptoms have caused her to have a ‘mental breakdown’

Being that cycles can be so irregular with PCOS, Kail admitted that she is “not understanding any of” her disorder, causing her to feel “very unmotivated, very discouraged,” and even admitted to a recent “mental breakdown.”

Kail thinks that a lot of the reason for her mental breakdown was the unknowns of her disease.

“I think part of it was my period coming and not knowing because I hadn’t had it for a month, so I didn’t know when it was coming, and I guess I just – hormones,” she revealed.

Kail coped with being overwhelmed by decluttering

Kail used decluttering her garage as a form of therapy, saying, “And I was just overwhelmed. I needed something out of my garage, but I have so many boxes in my garage and clutter makes me crazy.”

“I literally can’t handle clutter, it makes me feel out of control. And then also, if I feel out of control in something in my real life, I clean everything off my counters. It’s this weird compulsive thing that I do,” she revealed to her co-host.

Kail has plenty of positive news to focus on these days

The MTV personality is building a new home for herself and her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, after finally selling her Middletown house that held a lot of memories for her.

In case she decides she wants to add to her brood in the future, Kail is also undergoing egg retrieval.

With two podcasts, several businesses, her appearance on the show, and four boys to raise, Kail has plenty to keep her busy and fans can catch up with it all again tonight on Teen Mom 2.

