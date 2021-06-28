Teen Mom 2 fans are unhappy with Kail Lowry’s portrayal of PCOS

Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t happy with how Kail Lowry is portraying PCOS on the show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry has shared her struggles with PCOS on the show and social media, but fans aren’t happy with how she’s portraying the medical condition.

Kail’s PCOS struggles have become a storyline for the MTV star on Teen Mom 2, as well as off-camera, and she’s been openly sharing her journey with viewers and fans.

PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, is a hormonal disorder caused by excessive production of male sex hormones that, in Kail’s case, cause heavy bleeding during menstrual cycles, weight gain, and mood swings.

PCOS varies for each woman afflicted with it, and not all women will experience the same symptoms, as they’re very individual to each person.

Fans aren’t happy with how Kail is portraying PCOS

Teen Mom 2 viewers noticed Kail’s recent increase in coverage regarding her PCOS journey, and they aren’t exactly pleased with how she’s portraying the disorder in general.

On a Reddit thread titled, “Does Kail not realize MACI has been an activist for PCOS for years?” fans of the show discussed Kail’s openness about her PCOS ordeal.

One follower of the show replied to the Reddit thread and thought that Kail wasn’t aware that Maci Bookout (from Teen Mom OG) has already spread awareness for PCOS on the show. Maci has been open about her battle with PCOS on Teen Mom OG.

The fan said, “Nope. She in her own world. Nobody else matters[.]”

Another Reddit user commented that the PCOS storyline has “been done already.” Another star from the Teen Mom franchise, Maci Bookout, also suffers from PCOS and has shared her experience on the show several times over the years.

“Kind of what I thought too. It’s like this storyline has been done already…” wrote the commenter.

Another viewer thought that Kail might be making the disorder out to look worse than it actually is and didn’t “fully understand” the disorder. They commented, “Exactly. Kail doesn’t seem to fully understand PCOS either. I’ve had PCOS for years. She is painting it out in a worst cast scenario form.”

Another Reddit user agreed and said, “YES! It is not a life or death thing. It is very manageable in most cases.”

An angry viewer thought that Kail is misinforming the public about PCOS: “Her outlook on PCOS honestly pisses me off, and now she’s spreading misinformation to viewers.”

Kail’s struggle with weight loss has taken a toll on her

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail opened up to her podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, about her PCOS. Kail got emotional when she talked about her inability to lose weight, despite diet changes and exercise.

Kail told her followers after the episode, “I’m struggling with it. I know it can be reversed with diet & some other lifestyle changes, but I’m struggling with scheduling/time management for the changes I need to make. I’ve been on Ovasital for a week now. So I’ll give updates on that.”

Last month on her podcast, Coffee Convos, Kail was emotional once again when she addressed trolls who called her a “pig” and a “cow.”

“And that’s where I get emotional because I didn’t expect it, and it’s not something I’ve been able to control. I’ve tried. And so when people comment, and they’re like pig, cow, this that and the third, I’m like, well, f**k. Something is wrong,” Kail told listeners.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.