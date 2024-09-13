John Janssen denies ‘sugar mama’ claims and says Shannon Beador ‘disparaged’ him for years

Alexis Bellino has been going hard at Shannon Beador since she returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County and it’s all been in defense of her man, John Janssen.

However, here’s hoping Alexis will rest her case and leave Shannon alone because Johnny J has spoken.

The blonde beauty was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and her fiance was front and center at the show.

He was sitting in the audience, and Andy had questions for the OC businessman including why he turned down Shannon’s offer to repay the $75,000 loan.

Taking the deal would mean John had to sign a non-disparaging clause, but he refused, claiming Shannon had been disparaging his name for several years.

While he didn’t share many details on everything the mom-of-three has said to disparage his character, he referenced her ongoing claims that she paid for everything during their time together.

John Janssen denies Shannon Beador’s ‘sugar mama’ and ‘fat-shaming’ claims

Alexis was in the hot seat on WWHL and so was John as viewers questioned the duo about their treatment of Shannon.

“We got a lot of questions wanting to know why you didn’t take Shannon‘s offer with the no disparaging clause,” said Andy.

“Because I have been disparaged for almost five years,” John retorted. “Why would I put a legal muzzle on myself so that I can’t actually correct the record.”

When asked what Shannon has done to disparage him, John’s initial response was, “I don’t want to get into those details.”

However, he then referenced Shannon’s claims that he was a penny pincher during their relationship and that he made negative comments about her body.

“I mean, ‘she pays for everything and she’s my sugar mama,’ that couldn’t be further from the truth, and that was damaging to me,” stated John. “I fat-shamed her, couldn’t be further from the truth.”

RHOC viewers slam John and Alexis after their WWHL appearance

After the clip was posted online RHOC viewers took to the comments to slam John and Alexis.

“Andy please STOP giving Alexis and John screen time. Most of your audience is TEAM SHANNON!!!” wrote a commenter.

“Guess what @bravowwhl no one cares about Alexis or John!” exclaimed someone else.

A viewer stated, “Bravo is so Tone deaf this season!! No one wants to see this lady on our screens, let alone HIM! Yuk. Seriously this is becoming too much.”

Another laughingly added, “Nothing brings more Bravo people together than our disdain for these two 😂🗑.”

RHOC fans are weighing in. Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Who are you siding with in this drama? Shannon Beador or Alexis Bellino and John Janssen?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.