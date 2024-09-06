RHOC cast slam Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s ‘dark’ and ‘disgusting’ behavior

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers probably thought John Janssen and Alexis Bellino couldn’t stoop any lower, but they’re proven wrong with each new episode.

The latest had fans crying outrage once again, amid claims of extortion and blackmail from the newly engaged duo.

Now, even the RHOC cast is chiming in on their treatment of Shannon Beador calling the couple’s behavior “dark” and “disgusting.”

This came after Shannon discovered John had surveillance videos of her from their time together and threatened to release them.

John was also suing the 60-year-old for $75,000 as he urged her to recant previous statements about him, which she refused.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Alexis has been John’s mouthpiece all season and she was the one who dropped the bomb about the damaging videos.

Since her return to the franchise, there hasn’t been one episode where she wasn’t riled up and blasting Shannon in defense of her new man.

However, their latest antic was the last straw for viewers who have also slammed the network for allowing things to go this far in their attempt to take down Shannon.

RHOC cast reacts to John Janssen and Alexis Bellino’s ‘dark’ turn

Episode 9 showed a defeated Shannon as she learned that Alexis and John threatened to release videos that could ruin her life.

Initially, she had refused to pay the $75,000, but after finding out that a video was in play, she told her lawyer to cut the check.

The RHOC cast recently reacted to John and Alexis’ treatment of Shannon and clarified they did not support the couple’s behavior.

“I just feel like at some point it’s too dark,” reasoned Heather in response to the video.

The brunette beauty reiterated, “It’s too dark. I don’t know why there’s videos. I don’t know why Shannon needs to know there’s videos, it’s a lot!”

Emily Simpson slams the couple’s ‘disgusting’ treatment of Shannon Beador

Emily (a lawyer) agreed with RHOC viewers who claimed that John and Alexis were trying to extort and blackmail Shannon.

“To me, it sounded very threatening,” said Emily. “It sounded very extortion-like, it sounded very blackmail-ish.”

Remember that the videos only came into play after Shannon refused to pay the amount John claimed he loaned her. Instead, the mom of three offered to repay half and that’s when John threatened to release videos of her.

“I did not like that when you don’t get the outcome that you’re seeking immediately, that your first resort is to humiliate someone,” opined Emily. “I thought that was really disgusting.”

Check out the RHOC cast’s take on the Shannon situation below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.