‘Disturbing’ RHOC cast criticized for not telling Shannon Beador about Alexis Bellino’s video threat

Shannon Beador has been through the mill on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 after her DUI arrest.

The longtime cast member has been feuding with ex-boyfriend John Janssen, who is now dating her co-star Alexis Bellino.

It’s been quite a shocking ride, but recent episodes have found Alexis claiming that she has video footage of the night of Shannon’s arrest and isn’t afraid to share it with their co-stars.

On Thursday’s new episode, Shannon learned about the footage’s existence through a slip of the tongue from Gina Kirschenheiter.

While it’s good that Shannon is now well aware of what’s being said about her, viewers believe the rest of the cast should have been open and honest with her about Alexis and John’s tirade of terror from the get-go.

Gina, Emily Simpson, and Katie Ginella have spoken badly about the situation and supported Shannon. Still, they may not have told her anything about the footage if Gina had not made a mistake.

One viewer wondered why the ladies have been close to Shannon “for weeks whilst FULLY aware of this alleged Ring video.”

The fan wrote how it took “goofy Gina slipping for it to come out.”

Indeed, it did.

“Shady! With friends like those…,” the critic added.

The fact these OC gyrls sat SILENT, kiki'ing with Shannon for weeks whilst FULLY aware of this alleged Ring video is disturbing



Alexis said Shann' almost ran someone over with a CAR, and it took goofy Gina slipping for it to come out?!



Shady! With friends like those… #RHOC 🍊 pic.twitter.com/ENY33Badfq — Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) September 6, 2024

Fans are praising Gina for telling Shannon

Another viewer criticized the ladies for “still hanging out with & being nice to Alexis while her and John are literally torturing Shannon.”

The fan believes the entire cast should be “so disturbed by Alexis’s behavior that they won’t even speak to Alexis at this point.”

It’s true. Alexis has immersed herself in the group, and the ladies seldom question anything she says or does.

The worst part about all of this is that the other women are still hanging out with & being nice to Alexis while her and John are literally torturing Shannon. They should be so disturbed by Alexis’s behavior that they won’t even speak to Alexis at this point #RHOC pic.twitter.com/pBD2eBTfJD — HOB (@HouseofBravo_) September 6, 2024

Another viewer felt that “the entire group would’ve allowed Alexis to ambush” Shannon with the video at the next cast event.

The fan pointed out that “Gina is not the villain here, everyone else is.”

Shannon may have questions for her supposed friends after she has had some time to decompress and watch the season back.

If Gina didn’t “slip up” and spill the beans to Shannon then the entire group would’ve allowed Alexis to ambush her with that mess at the next dinner! Gina is not the villain here, everyone else is #RHOC pic.twitter.com/2WuzjaHMnG — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 6, 2024

Another viewer didn’t understand why the ladies were “walking around” with such big intel.

The viewer said everyone was “just waiting for the bomb to drop.”

It’s just still not sitting well with me that the ladies are walking around, knowing what Alexis is threatening, and everyone’s just waiting for the bomb to drop. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/Vn4TttWKWN — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) September 6, 2024

The good news is that Shannon knows all about the footage and that Alexis and John can no longer hold it over her.

Does Alexis have more cards to play?

It’s hard to tell whether Alexis has more cards left to play, but the RHOC midseason trailer showcased Shannon disinviting her nemesis from the cast trip.

We’ll stay tuned to new episodes for intel.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.