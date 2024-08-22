RHOC midseason trailer teases feuds galore as Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti go to war over Ryan Boyajian FBI drama

The drama between Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador has dominated the first half of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

As we head into the second half of one of the best seasons in years, there will be more feuds than ever.

After Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge worked through their issues, it was inevitable that something would happen to undo their progress.

The trailer starts with a party for Jennifer and Ryan Boyajian, and everyone seems to be in a good place.

In true RHOC fashion, someone is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, and it’s all down to Ryan now.

The details are scarce because producers want us to tune in as the drama unfolds, but Emily Simpsons declares it “the biggest scandal out there.”

“He could go to prison,” the lawyer notes.

Things then intensify when Tamra and Eddie Judge claim that Ryan has been talking badly about them.

Again, there’s a severe lack of context, so we can only go on the fast glimpses in the trailer.

Eddie Judge is activated

“The guy is a scumbag,” Eddie declares in the video above.

“This guy is a piece of s–t,” Tamra affirms. “Nobody knows who the real Ryan is.”

Jenn then goes after Tamra for wearing the FBI hat and talking about her man.

“You talked about him being a bookie,” Jenn yells. “You better f—–g shut your mouth.”

Tamra has proven to be the master of witty comebacks this season, so her response is on brand.

“Why? Is he gonna put a hit on me?” She fires back at Jenn.

After such a tumultuous season for Tamra, she may be the only one who asks the real questions in the back half of the season.

Could she find her way back in good graces with the show’s passionate fan base? It’s possible.

Shannon fails to take down Alexis

Meanwhile, Shannon realizes that she has the power to pick and choose who embarks on the vacation to London and quickly texts Alexis to say she’s not invited.

“I am hosting a trip to Europe with my friends and just wanted to make it clear that you are not invited,” reads a part of the message.

But Alexis gets the last laugh when she Facetimes Heather Dubrow and Tamra while on vacation, saying she and John went ring shopping.

Does anyone else think the Facetime conversation was orchestrated to derail Shannon’s vacation? The timing is impeccable.

Things take an awkward turn when John shows up at a party, and Shannon isn’t ready to be in his company.

“I’m f—–g out! I’ll take an Uber,” she shrieks as she swiftly escapes the party… and her ex-boyfriend.

Katie Ginella could be one-and-done

The drama between Katie and Heather seems to reach a new level of stupidity when Gina Kirschenheiter turns on the rookie housewife.

Yes, it’s a lot of drama, but it’s proving how well the show has managed to stage a comeback creatively after a ho-hum couple of seasons.

Which storyline are you most excited about?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.