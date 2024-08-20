Tamra Judge told to ‘shut up’ for claiming Shannon Beador ‘owes Alexis an apology’

Tamra Judge has been feeling the heat from The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers and she’s not out of the fire just yet.

A recent interview has sparked new outrage online as people continue to rally around Shannon Beador this season.

Tamra’s former friend has been put through the wringer thanks to her new bestie, Alexis Bellino, and her boyfriend, John Janssen.

It seems John is using Alexis to get back at his ex, and Alexis has been getting blowback for doing his dirty work.

Meanwhile, Tamra has chosen the wrong side according to viewers — opting to stand by the couple and their shenanigans.

During a recent interview, she defended Alexis’ behavior on the show, claiming that Shannon owes her an apology for taking the heat off her DUI drama from 2023.

As you can imagine, that remark didn’t go over well, and now she’s getting called out on social media as fans of the show urge her to “shut up.”

Tamra Judge claims Shannon Beador owes Alexis an apology

The always-outspoken Tamra is still going hard at Shannon Beador, although, at this point, it’s hard to figure out why.

Either way, the RHOC star made an eye-opening statement during a chat on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

“I think that she owes Alexis an apology,” Tamra proclaimed. “She should be so happy that Alexis is taking the heat off of her for the DUI.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@virtualrealiteapod) While Tamra has been going hard at Shannon about her drinking, amid everything she is going through, the other RHOC cast members are stepping up.

In a sneak peek for Episode 7, we see Shannon breaking down during her group trip to La Quinta over John Janssen’s $75,000 lawsuit against her.

During the emotional scene, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Heather Dubrow rally around the 60-year-old as she breaks down while talking about her ex.

Meanwhile, viewers are slamming Bravo for what Shannon is enduring as Alexis shares plans to release videos that could ruin her life.

RHOC viewers tell Tamra to ‘shut up’

After the clip of Tamra’s interview was posted on Instagram, people took to the comments to bash the RHOC star.

“Tamrat is gross and should be thanking Shannon for her storyline this year. All she ever talks about is Shannon🤡,” someone wrote.

“Can Tamra please just go away!! Why are people giving her any time? She has nothing going on in her life? All she does is talk about Shannon and Alexis!…” added another Instagram user.

One commenter was vicious with her response, writing, “Shut up Tamara you’re obsessed with other people’s habits and troubles. Your own children hate you …”

Another reiterated the sentiment, adding, “Shut up tamra.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.