RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti opens up about cheating rumors

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti hasn’t exactly had an easy freshman season.

She came in as Tamra Judge’s friend, as the two have known each other for a couple of years after meeting at the gym.

Interestingly enough, it was Tamra who brought up Jennifer’s situation with her current boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, and her ex-husband, William Pedranti.

The other Housewives ate it up, and Gina Kirschenheiter strongly reacted. She even fixated on the situation, which was a bit odd.

Tamra has continuously stirred the pot, and it gets more intense between her and Jennifer as the season goes on.

After throwing a napkin in Jennifer’s face, Tamra is clearly in takedown mode.

Jennifer Pedranti opens up about how cheating rumors affect her relationship

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Jennifer Pedranti spoke with Us Weekly about how the cheating rumors have affected her relationship with Ryan Boyajian.

Jennifer said, “We have had a lot of conversations about it. You know, it’s taken up a lot of headspace for us because we don’t understand it.”

She admitted she was happy with how level-headed Ryan has been about things. Jennifer also acknowledged the “Housewives curse” but doesn’t feel like it will happen to them.

Their relationship has been discussed during nearly every episode this season, and Tamra Judge can’t stop talking about it.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, she doubled down, saying, “Jen was going through the casting process when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her — and she chose to stay with him because she’s afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show.”

Jennifer denied that was the case and revealed that as she and Tamra waited for the call to find out if they would be cast for Season 17, Ryan and Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge, were hanging out a lot.

Emily Simpson called Ryan a “neon red flag,” which also didn’t sit right with the RHOC newbie.

Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge will face off at the Season 17 reunion

It doesn’t appear that anything has been handled between Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge. They both threw shade at the other in the Clubhouse with Andy Cohen, which means the reunion will be the place to air the drama.

Tamra came in hot for her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but no one could have predicted she would be out to destroy the friend she brought to the show.

Viewers will see more of what happens as the rest of the season plays out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.