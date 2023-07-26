Tamra Judge trolled for wearing the same Barbie outfit as Teresa Giudice amid their feud

Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice may disagree on a lot of things, but they’re still very much in sync when it comes to fashion.

Both women are having fun with this new Barbie craze amid the overwhelming amount of promotion for the movie, which is out now.

Tamra recently showed off a stunning pink jumpsuit, and she looked great in the outfit, the only problem, however, is that Teresa wore it first.

Now, The Real Housewives of Orange County star is getting trolled online for copying Teresa’s style and the irony is that the women are in a bitter battle.

The two women were once friends but had a falling out after Tamra invited Teresa’s long-time nemesis, Caroline Manzo on her podcast.

After the OG called Tamra a “bad friend,” the RHOC star clapped with a few choice words for the mom of four.

Tamra told her to shut up, and even called her a “jailbird” which spelled the official end of their relationship.

However, the former friends still have at least two things in common; a love for Barbie and the same sense of style.

RHOC star Tamra Judge says ‘it’s Barbie B***h’ in pink jumpsuit

Tamra was feeling herself as she rocked a stunning pink jumpsuit and shared the video with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The clip showed the 55-year-old all glammed up with pink lips and makeup as she strutted towards the camera, with Nicki Minaj’s Barbie World playing in the background.

“It’s Barbie, B**ch! 💗,” she captioned the post.

Tamra wore the outfit for a taped appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which will air tonight after the new episode of RHOC.

She looked fabulous. The only problem is that Teresa already rocked the exact jumpsuit for a birthday party a few days ago.

Monsters and Critics shared the post of Teresa as she gave us Barbie vibes in the pink jumpsuit before heading to Greece on her family vacation. Now, people are letting Tamra in on the fashion flub.

Tamra Judge trolled for wearing the same outfit as Teresa Giudice

Tamra’s fashionable post has racked up thousands of likes and comments, and many people have pointed out that Teresa wore it first.

“She’s wearing the same outfit that Teresa wore!!” one person said

“🤣🤣🤣 the irony of her wearing the same outfit as Teresa 💀🤣,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “I think Teresa wore it first and looks the best.”

Another declared, “Wait- did she steal Teresa’s look. Omg stop Tamra ✋.”

One commenter said, “I think I just saw pic of Teresa wearing same outfit.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.