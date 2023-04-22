Tamra Judge tells ‘jailbird’ Teresa Giudice to ‘shut up’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has never been one to hold her tongue, and on Friday, she had some choice words for Teresa Giudice.

There is a lot going on in the Bravo world right now, with Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey just filming the reunion episode. The Season 13 reunion reportedly had a lot of drama, with Teresa Giudice allegedly acting “unhinged.”

In addition, the trailer for RHOC Season 17 is expected any day now, and it promises to be juicy.

Accordingly, Tamra has been doing her part, making headlines with her podcast and calling out foes.

One of Tamra’s foes includes Teresa, with whom Tamra has quite a past.

Tamra clearly has feelings of animosity, which she expressed on a recent podcast episode of Two T’s in a Pod.

On Friday’s episode of Two T’s in a Pod, Tamra and co-host Teddi Mellencamp discussed the week’s happenings. One topic of conversation was Teddi’s revelation on Jeff Lewis’ podcast, where she admitted to a one-night stand with Matt Damon.

Another topic of conversation was Teresa, who recently called Tamra a “bad friend.” Teresa said this because Tamra had Caroline Manzo on her podcast. Caroline recently had drama with Brandi Glanville, Tamra’s friend.

However, Tamra said that having Caroline as a guest was all business and didn’t make her a bad friend.

Tamra said, “Sit down, shut up like you’re doing right now at the reunion.”

Tamra also borrowed another housewife, Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s phrase. She referenced Teresa with another insult, exclaiming, “Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird – I’m not having it!”

In addition to the Teresa talk, Tamra referenced her appearance on a podcast with Teddi.

As it turns out, Tamra convinced Teddi to reveal her famous hookup.

Tamra Judge convinces Teddi Mellencamp to reveal a one-night stand

On a recent podcast appearance, Teddi revealed a Matt Damon hookup. Tamra brought the conversation up on the show when she wondered, “Can we talk about the celebrity that Teddi” hooked up with?

Tamra added, “She mentioned it on a podcast and then went back and told producers, ‘Take that guy’s name out.’ And so now, I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM, and I’ll tell you who it is.'”

Teddi revealed she had a late-night encounter with actor Matt Damon. The two met at a nightclub when she was 20.

She shared, “I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.