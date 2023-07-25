Teresa Giudice gave us Barbie vibes in pink jumpsuit before jetting off to Greece with Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and her family are currently in Greece for a family vacation and to celebrate a major milestone.

However, before she jetted out of the country, the 51-year-old enjoyed a night out with her friends.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey activated Barbie mode and stunned in a pink jumpsuit as she joined her bestie Jennifer Aydin for a birthday celebration.

The duo took photos while at the fun event, including some snaps with the birthday girl who also donned pink and got into the Barbie craze.

After sharing the photos online, Teresa got a slew of compliments, but people did not love Jennifer’s ensemble.

The critics didn’t hesitate to sound off on the label-loving mom of five who also added a splash of pink to her outfit.

Teresa Giudice is Jersey Barbie while out with RHONJ castmate Jennifer Aydin

Teresa went glam in a pink body-hugging jumpsuit with cutout details in the front that showcased some serious abs. The OG opted for a sleek hairstyle as her brunette tresses flowed down her shoulders.

Teresa gave us a side view as she posed for a solo photo at the outdoor venue, and in the other snaps, she posed with the birthday girl and with Jennifer Aydin.

“Come on Barbie let’s go party 💗,” she captioned the Instagram post.

While Teresa’s Barbie-themed outfit was a hit with her 2.3 million Instagram followers, the same can’t be said for her best friend, Jennifer.

People commented on her pink tank top paired with a black and white checkered miniskirt, black Chanel bracelet, and pointy, white pumps.

“Jennifer A is such a pretty, housewife, she just doesn’t know how to dress…or present herself like Teresa does… I really find her so beautiful but I don’t know like outdated…Teresa knows how to dress retro but makes it today…fresh…,” wrote a commenter.

“Jennifer has zero style,” said someone else.

Another person reasoned that the RHONJ needs to “stop ordering from Amazon.”

One Instagram user said, “Jennifer needs a stylist.”

Another harsh critic added, “What is Jennifer wearing gross 🤮.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are in Mykonos, Greece, with their kids

Meanwhile, Teresa is now in Greece with Luis Ruelas and their kids for a family vacation and to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, NJ.

Believe it or not, it’s almost one year already, so the couple packed up their blended family and kicked off the festivities a few days early.

Luis posted a video on Instagram that showed Teresa boarding the plane, and he wrote in the caption, “I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ #mykonos #familytime #summer2023 #happyanniversary❤️.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.