Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas are packing on the PDA during their romantic getaway in St. Barts.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been sharing updates from their trip, and her latest was a fashionable snap with a breathtaking backdrop.

The OG got a slew of compliments on social media after she rocked a pink bikini with a sheer, floral coverup with pink trims, and matching pink heels.

The first photo in the slide showed a happy Teresa posing in front of a floral backdrop with pink and purple tropical flowers that perfectly complemented her outfit.

Luis was behind his wife as they stood in front of a wooden swing with their feet in the sand.

In the next slide, Luis sat on the swing with Teresa in his lap, and in another photo, the newlyweds shared a kiss.

Teresa shared the images with her Instagram followers and captioned the post, “Le Petite Plage Saint-Barth 💕 #stbarths #lover #lovekissingyou.”

The 50-year-old and her beau jetted out of the US a few days ago and they have been staying at the luxury resort, Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa.

Meanwhile, Teresa’s four girls Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella Giudice are all having the time of their lives in the Bahamas with their dad Joe Giudice and their nonna.

Joe — who now resides on the Caribbean island after being deported from the US — hadn’t seen his girls in a while, and he’s been making the most of their time together.

Teresa Giudice gets compliments on her vacation fashion

After the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted the stunning images from her vacation, the comment section quickly filled up with compliments.

The Instagram post has already racked up over 71,000 likes and thousands of comments, with many exclaiming their love for Teresa’s outfit.

Her BFF Jennifer Aydin commented, “I’m obsessed with your dress!! Gorgeous!🔥.”

Teresa’s 17-year-old daughter Milania also called dibs on her mom’s outfit, writing, “IM TAKING IT THAT DRESS🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌.”

One Instagram user exclaimed, “Teresa this dress🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Someone else also added, “I love that pink on you @teresagiudice! Fabulous 💖.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s smile is thanks to Dr. Sally Song

The mom of four showed off her beautiful smile in an Instagram post and told her followers that it was all because of Orthodontist, Dr. Sally Song.

Teresa posted a photo with Dr. Song after a visit and wrote, “Another appointment with orthodontist @drsallysong 🦷.”

She is the founder of the Orthodontic Center of Wayne and is dedicated to helping people by providing them with beautiful smiles.

The company is located in Wayne, New Jersey, and its services include orthodontics for adults, orthodontics for children, Invisalign for teens, and clear braces.

Dr. Song and her team help patients of varying ages with oral health issues such as crooked teeth, teeth alignment, overbite, and underbite, along with general maintenance to help people maintain healthy teeth as they grow.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.