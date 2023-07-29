RHOC: Emily Simpson says ‘choose your hard’ while showing off weight loss

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson looks better than ever.

She has been putting in the work, and the results are evident in recent photos.

Emily has been heavily criticized for using Ozempic to jump-start the progress, but she has worked with a trainer for over a year. She had been working with Paulina before using the trendy weight loss shot.

Gym selfies and videos are regularly on the reality TV star’s Instagram these days. Despite the pushback from some of her followers, Emily has shown that she does exercise and tries to eat right.

The RHOC star shared that she has been working hard for the past six months on her mental and physical health. The timeline checks out with Emily admitting to using Ozempic in December.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seems Emily was ready to put in the work.

Emily Simpson tells followers to ‘choose your hard’

Taking to Instagram to show off some of her gym activities, Emily Simpson revealed she had been working on herself for six months.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote a lengthy caption about choosing your “hard” regarding diet and exercise and being depressed and lethargic.

She wrote, in part, “Getting up at 6am is hard Going to the gym 6-7 days per week is hard Lifting weights is hard Daily cardio is hard Drastically changing my diet is hard.”

Emily continued, “Depression is hard Feeling sad and lethargic is hard Inflammation is hard A bad diet is hard.”

Then she invited her followers to “CHOOSE your hard 💪🏻❤️.”

Emily Simpson shares struggles on The Real Housewives of Orange County

While some The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers may think Emily Simpson is dull, she has been very open about the struggles in her life, including her relationship with her mom.

Season 17 of RHOC has been a little more focused on Emily and that relationship, and she is also working to stir the pot a bit. Before the season debuted, Tamra Judge teased Emily was the one who surprised her the most. It seems the two got to know each other better this time because they were not close before Tamra left the show.

With the way things are going, the reunion will be interesting. Emily will debut her weight loss on stage with Andy Cohen, as when the season was filming, Emily had not yet seen significant weight loss. There is so much to hash out, and it’s still pretty early in the season.

Emily Simpson has worked hard for the body she has now, and despite pushback about how she got there, it seems she is happier than she has been since joining the hit Bravo show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.