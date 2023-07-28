Emily Simpson ‘unbothered’ as troll says she had a ‘body transplant’

Emily Simpson was “unbothered Barbie” as she showcased her skinny new body in a recent video, but the critics are not letting up.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been clapping back at countless commenters on social media, and she’s not done yet.

Most recently, one troll threw shade at the mom of three and claimed she had a body transplant, and not surprisingly, Emily had some choice words in return.

It’s been a few weeks since Emily confessed to using Ozempic and going under the knife — after people enquired about her shocking transformation.

That confession didn’t do much to ease the backlash, as some people reasoned that she took the easy way to achieve her much smaller frame.

Emily has proven that she’s putting in the work despite her nip and tuck, and she’s constantly in the gym working out.

However, her workout videos seem to anger critics even more, but whether you like her new body or not, Emily is feeling more confident than ever before.

Emily Simpson stuns in a figure-hugging jumpsuit as ‘unbothered Barbie’

The RHOC star was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her castmate Tamra Judge, who brought Barbie vibes in hot pink.

Emily opted for a shimmery, one-shoulder, blue jumpsuit that hugged her curves.

She posted a video on Instagram that showed her posing for photos on the blue carpet with the WWHL banner in the background.

The 47-year-old was all smiles as she gave us a few different angles while the photographer snapped away.

“Unbothered Barbie 🖤 Catch me tonight with @tamrajudge on #wwhl 💗🖤 on @bravotv.” she captioned the post.

The post has racked up over 44,000 likes and lots of comments, many of which were quite complimentary.

However, there were some haters in the mix, and Emily didn’t hesitate to clap back at one troll who made an outrageous remark.

RHOC star Emily claps back at a troll who claims she had a ‘body transplant

One Instagram user wrote, “She had a body transplant,” and Emily instantly clapped back.

“I know you need a brain transplant. Hope you find a donor soon, she retorted.

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Meanwhile, there were plenty of positive comments under her post as well.

“Those arms show all your hard work, way to go! 💪🏻” said one commenter.

“You just can’t win, enjoy your life! You do now and have always looked fabulous!👏❤️,” noted someone else.

Emily’s castmate Taylor Armstrong showed her some love and wrote, “Bootylicious Barbie 😍🔥 Looking amazing and beautiful.”

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Another commenter reasoned, “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. You look incredible, ignore the haters!😍.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.