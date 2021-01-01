Jersey Shore fans suggest Angelina Pivarnick posted pregnancy clickbait because she’s jealous of Lauren and Deena

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has found a way to irritate fans as she posted a fake clickbait pregnancy story on New Year’s Eve.

The post teased a potential pregnancy for Angelina, complete with an ultrasound image to lure fans in. However, they soon realized it wasn’t the case.

While the story may have received views, it also brought out plenty of comments from Jersey Shore fans who criticized her for the social media post. Some people referred to it as “tacky” or “insensitive” and “tasteless.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina teases pregnancy with IG post

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick had fans believing that she was pregnant with her first baby.

“So excited to finally share our news!” Angelina wrote in a caption for the now-deleted post, which also had an image of an ultrasound.

She also hashtagged the post with “#LinkInBio,” and shared a similar post on her IG Story (below) telling fans to “Swipe Up” to see the story.

The link in her bio and on the IG Story takes people to a Champion Daily article from December 23. The article is delivered slideshow-style, requiring viewers to click to advance through it, and most likely show many advertisements. However, the article doesn’t announce that Angelina is pregnant.

Instead, the article mentions she’d like to have a baby in the future, which clearly upset fans thinking there would be a real pregnancy announcement through the link.

Per Daily Record, a request made by USA Today Network for comment from Angelina Pivarnick “was not replied to as of press time.”

It’s worth noting that Angelina isn’t the only reality TV star to have sent fans to a link at the website with a misleading pregnancy story, as The Challenge and Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shared a similar post. So did Nicole Nafziger of 90 Day Fiance.

Fans react to Angelina’s clickbait story

As one might expect, plenty of Jersey Shore fans were upset at Angelina for the way she grabbed attention with her clickbait social media post and the linked story. While Angelina originally shut off comments on that particular post, she has now deleted it completely.

However, fans found another post of Angelina’s with comments turned on and made sure to let her know they weren’t happy with the stunt.

The newer IG post is a two-minute-long video Angelina reposted featuring the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars talking about “The ABCs of 2020.”

“Happy New Year. When my kids ask me about 2020 I’m just gonna show them this video,” the reposted caption says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Marie Lashelina (@angelinamtv)

Not all fans returned that Happy New Year sentiment on Angelina’s post, though.

“I’m not clicking on all that bulls**t to find out you aren’t pregnant. If you were, I know you’d have a much bigger way to announce it,” one fan commented.

“Took one for the team. It’s just an article question if she’s pregnant. Nothing in the article even mentions the pregnancy or confirming that she is…you’re welcome,” another fan wrote.

More fans chimed in to call out Angelina for the social media post, with one saying, “click baiting a pregnancy is low even for you.”

“You’re still the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island,” another fan commented.

“Angelina is so desperate for attention,” a fan commented about the reality TV star.

“Don’t post an ultrasound pic if it isn’t yours,” one person commented, with others calling it insensitive to post that sort of thing.

“Jealous about Lauren and Dina now you have to ‘TRY’ and turn things on you. Not going to happen, people see your fakeness,” yet another fan commented on the IG post.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are expecting a child in 2021, as is Deena Cortese. Both are featured in the early part of the latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Part of the early drama involved the guys informing Deena that Angelina would be joining them on their vacation, which upset the expecting mom.

Now Angelina has apparently upset more individuals with her attempts to grab attention from a clickbait social media post. Stay tuned as the drama continues on and off the show!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.