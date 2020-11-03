Nicole Nafziger gets bashed by fans after posting fake sonogram in latest clickbait story

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger has once again angered fans on Instagram.

The 26-year-old 90 Day Fiance alum frequently posts clickbait stories to her Instagram account, and fans think that her most recent one went too far.

The post was a sonogram picture over a photo of Nicole posing. “All because two people fell in love. #LinkInBio #SoExcited,” the caption read.

Obviously, the post implies that Nicole is expecting. But she isn’t, and the link in the picture led to an article confirming that. The article simply said that Nicole would eventually like more children.

Fans exhausted with Nicole’s clickbait

Nicole posts clickbait articles nearly every day on her Instagram Stories, and fans are sick of it.

The offending post has been deleted, but Instagram account @90day_fiance_gossip managed to get a screenshot.

“I cant eyeroll enough at her ridiculousness🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄” wrote one annoyed follower.

“She ALWAYS posts bs clickbait crap like this.. and then posts ‘Ohh sorry for the confusion,'” commented another.

In the past, Nicole has posted similar clickbait articles, including one that seemed to imply that her fiance Azan Tefou had died.

Nicole is likely making money off of the posts, but they may be costing her followers. “I saw this and just unfollowed her lol,” one fan wrote in the comments on the @90day_fiance_gossip post. Several other followers said that they had done the same.

Nicole’s Instagram still has clickbait in her Instagram stories, but not the same one that angered fans. Her Instagram feed is much different- it mostly features selfies and photos of her daughter, May.

Nicole recently returned from Morocco

Nicole was in Morocco visiting her fiance Azan when the lockdown orders were issued back in March. The short visit ended up being 5 months long, and Nicole was separated from May, 6, the entire time.

Nicole faced harsh criticism for leaving May with her grandmother for such a long time, but she insisted that the very few flights from Morocco to the US at the beginning of the pandemic were prohibitively expensive.

Nicole hasn’t appeared on 90 Day Fiance or its spinoffs in over a year. The network hasn’t announced any plans to bring her and Azan back, but Nicole did say that she would be open to the idea.

For now, fans will have to get their updates about Nicole from her clickbait-ridden Instagram page.

