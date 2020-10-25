Nicole Nafziger blasts 90 Day Fiance critic over claims she said Azan Tefou died

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger has issued another denial about the rumor that her fiance Azan Tefou is dead.

A 90 Day Fiance fan criticized the 26-year-old mother for her part in the rumor and surmised that she may be a “deadly woman” and fears something may happen to the Morrocan.

Nicole issued a scathing response to her critic on her Instagram story.

Fans were introduced to Florida-based Nicole, who is a single mother, and Azan who is from Morocco in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. Despite Azan’s seeming lack of attraction and physical affection for Nicole, the couple has stood the test of time and have been together for about four years.

Nicole was initially criticized by 90 Day Fiance fans for relentlessly pursuing Azan in Morroco while leaving her daughter in America. The couple return for Season 5 after Nicole struggled to secure the income to sponsor Azan coming to the United States. Nicole eventually went to Morroco with her daughter to be with Azan.

As previously reported, Nicole has been criticized for posting clickbait in her Instagram stories. One of which landed her in hot water with 90 Day Fiance fans that thought Azan had died but it was a link to a story about celebrity deaths.

Nicole denies saying Azan died

Nicole previously posted a click-bait Instagram Story that featured a picture of herself and Azan with a heart-broken emoji and RIP hashtag, which invited viewers to swipe-up.

She later revealed that a company offers her money to post articles and she used the click-bait suggestion that Azan passed away because she gets “paid per so many clicks.”

Nicole added a comment to her Instagram Story from a 90 Day Fiance fan who criticized her as a potential threat to Azan’s safety.

The 90 Day Fiance star said the critic was spreading lies about her, adding “I never once said Azan had died. I need everyone to understand this. I never even teased or hinted at that. And the fact that you’re now accusing me of being a dangerous person is very damaging to me. Like, you don’t even know me. How dare you say such a thing.”

The 90 Day Fiance veteran then questioned the critic’s audacity for spreading such a rumor.

“How ridiculous. I do not understand how are people out there that are OK with spreading hate like this about someone. You do realize I’m a real f**king person, right?”

Nicole quarantined with Azan

It appears that Azan isn’t mad about the clickbait story as they were coupled up together in Morroco due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions. She was there for nearly five months after borders were closed and now, Nicole says she and Azan are stronger than ever.

The 90 Day Fiance couple may be returning in an upcoming season if Nicole is to be believed.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.