Nicole Nafziger still plans to marry Azan Tefou and return to 90 Day Fiance

Fans have been waiting for Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou to tie the knot since they made first their appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Now, four seasons later, fans are still waiting.

The two met online and everyone has had their doubts about the relationship – except Nicole.

Viewers have always questioned Azan’s intentions but she’s still convinced she will be marrying her Morrocan fiance in the near future. While on the show, Azan famously has canceled trips last minute and was thought to be partaking in shady behavior.

Are Nicole and Azan still together?

Thanks to COVID-19, Nicole visited her fiance overseas for longer than she bargained for. Her short visit ended up being almost five months long due to the global pandemic.

She faced harsh criticism for leaving her young daughter May with her mother while on her international trip in Morroco. She explains that if she would’ve known she was going to be away that long, she would’ve taken May with her.

Now that she’s back in the US, Nicole wants to show fans that long-distance relationships can be hard but it’s worth it.

Will Nicole Nafziger be sharing her story on 90 Day Fiance soon?

In a recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram, she faced the heat and viewers criticized her for not being held accountable for her actions.

“I do take responsibility. I acted like a foo in Morocco. I was an inconsiderate person. But I’ve grown as a person in these 4 seasons I’ve been on the show,” she wrote on Instagram.

She owns up to her mistakes and hints when the couple’s return to the hit TLC show might be. Nicole reveals they won’t be returning to the show until they have something major to share with viewers.

She explained, “We are happy and planning to get married. We just want to be sure it will happen without any missteps before going on another season.”

Her wedding has been five years in the making and viewers are convinced Azan won’t make it down the aisle.

Although she cringes at herself in past seasons, the journey hasn’t been easy and she wants to share how her story ends.

Do you think Nicole and Azan will end up getting married?