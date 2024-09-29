Jersey Shore fans say Angelina Pivarnick ‘needed this moment’ with castmate amid Family Vacation drama

Jersey Shore typically features Angelina Pivarnick in drama with her castmates, including Family Vacation Season 7.

Through the first half of the season, viewers witnessed a fierce feud between Angelina and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

The second half of the season will feature more drama involving Angelina and other castmates, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Angelina attended the MTV VMAs but sat away from her castmates, Mike and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, prompting fan speculation about their feud.

Amid these issues, fans reacted to a noteworthy scene in a recent episode of Family Vacation featuring Snooki and Angelina.

It involved a topic Angelina is familiar with and Snooki asking for her castmate’s guidance and support.

Snooki asked for Angelina’s guidance in Family Vacation Season 7

During the recent episode of Family Vacation, the cast had a meatball party, but it erupted into chaos as Mike called out Angelina for not being a great friend.

When he first arrived at the cast’s party, he greeted her as “Satan,” prompting them to get into a heated argument. Later, Angelina spoke about being in therapy for help and hinted at issues with her fiance.

In another scene, Snooki sat alone at the table with Angelina to tell her she would take the necessary test and steps to track down her biological family.

“I wanted to do this with you because you’ve inspired me,” Snooki told Angelia as she pulled out a test kit to discover unknown relatives.

“Don’t tell me that,” Angelina said as she got choked up seeing the kit.

After Snooki realized her castmate was crying, they hugged each other. In a confessional interview, she explained that since Angelina had previously investigated her biological family, she felt she could guide her.

In her confessional interview, Angelina said it made her “feel so Amazing” that Snooki sought her help.

“She knows I’ve been through this already, and she trusts me. It makes me feel like we’re sisters, and that’s what sisters are for,” she said.

In a trailer for the second half of Family Vacation Season 7, viewers saw Snooki speaking with Jenni “JWoww” Farley about the test to determine her biological family.

According to US Weekly, Snooki revealed she’d like to find out who her brothers and sisters are after being born in Santiago, Chile, and adopted at six months old.

“[Angelina will] help me with any feelings I have. It’s like a big deal, I feel. I always think like, ‘Do they know it’s me?’ Because Jersey Shore definitely played in Chile,” she told Jenni about her unknown relatives.

Fans praised it as a necessary moment for Angelina

On the Jersey Shore Instagram video post, fans expressed their thoughts about the Family Vacation scene, feeling that the episodes needed to feature more of these interactions for Angelina.

“Angelina needed this moment. It’s nice to have healthy interaction. And I feel like Angelina lacks that in her life,” a popular comment said.

Another indicated they “loved Angelina in this moment and wish we got more of this side of her,” also saying she was “So supportive and just so beautiful.”

“I absolutely loved this Moment between Angelina and Nicole so sweet to see,” a fan commented.

Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

While the heartfelt interaction suggests Snooki and Angelina are getting along, that could be short-lived. An Asbury Park Press report indicated that Angelina attacked Snooki’s stylist, Joey Camasta, during Season 7, creating more feuding and drama.

In addition, the drama between Angelina and her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, including Angelina’s legal troubles, could play out.

During the recent episode, Angelina revealed that she was selling her home and moving to a new place alone, without her fiance, telling her castmates she was taking things “day by day.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.