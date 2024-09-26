Mike Sorrentino shades Jersey Shore castmate in ‘F, Marry, Kill’ game

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has had issues with multiple castmates while on Jersey Shore.

Based on a Family Vacation Season 7 preview, he’ll have another spat involving castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

Rumors of their feud arrived several weeks ago, as Mike and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, attended the MTV VMAs with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her stylist, Joey Camasta.

Angelina attended the event but sat apart from her castmates with her friend Tony Hanson.

During an upcoming Family Vacation episode, viewers see Mike and Angelina having a war of words during a cast meal.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of that, he appeared on the Good Guys podcast and spoke about his Jersey Shore castmates, including Angelina, whom he referenced during their “F, Marry, Kill” game.

The Situation participates in the ‘F, Marry, Kill’ game

While on Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast, Josh and his co-host asked Mike an “F, Marry, Kill” question.

An Instagram clip revealed he had to choose between “chicken fingers, diet soda, and the ability to call Angelina a dirty little hamster.”

“Wow. Ok,’ Mike said before revealing, “I would kill diet sodas because it’s not good for you.”

“I would f*** the chicken tendies,” he revealed next, about one of his favorite foods.

“And I would marry the fact that I can always tell her, you dirty little hamster,” Mike said, as the podcast hosts had a good laugh.

Check out their conversation below as Mike discusses his time on reality TV and in prison, his Jersey Shore castmates, and other topics.

When and why did Mike call Angelina a ‘dirty little hamster’?

The infamous name arrived during Jersey Shore Season 2, as Mike blasted Angelina for leaving a “dirty tampon” on the floor and not helping to clean up around the house.

“You are the dirtiest girl I’ve ever met,” he told her as they argued about it.

“Don’t talk about me like this in front of my friends because you’re making everybody not like you,” she fired back.

“You shut your mouth, you dirty little hamster,” he told Angelina as she kept trash-talking him.

More Mike vs. Angelina drama is coming on Family Vacation Season 7

Angelina and Mike eventually got on better terms years later, but it appears that’s changed. A new preview clip for Family Vacation Season 7 shows that Mike and Angelina have another argument.

In the video (below), Mike calls out Angelina. However, this time, it’s not about hygiene or cleanliness.

During the cast’s meatball party, he told her she “hasn’t been a good friend to anybody in a long time.”

“In what sense?” Angelina shot back.

During a confessional interview, Mike also revealed that he called his castmate “Satan.”

Mike continues to blast Angelina during the episode, calling her “negative” and saying she “causes everyone stress” and “attacks everyone.”

Mike accused Angelina of not reaching out to him much, including when he announced his book or when castmates congratulated him on his sobriety.

The screaming match between Mike and Angelina continues as several casemates, including Deena Cortese, Snooki, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, find an excuse to exit the room.

They suggested getting food to everyone as fast as possible to calm things down. Still, things had escalated, and damage had already occurred, hinting there could be more feuding between Angelina and her castmates.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.