Mike Sorrentino and Sammi Giancola react to Nikki Hall’s return for Jersey Shore spin-off

Nikki Hall will return for Jersey Shore’s latest spin-off season, and several castmates shared their thoughts.

Hall has dated Jersey Shore OG Paul “Pauly D” DelVechhio for several years after initially meeting on the Double Shot at Love spin-off.

She’s appeared on other Jersey Shore spin-offs, including Family Vacation, which premieres MTV’s second half of Season 7 on Thursday.

Previously, Nikki was involved in a dramatic altercation involving her and her castmates throwing wine and water around. As one might expect, Angelina Pivarnick was part of the drama.

While Nikki has stepped away from the show because she does not want to participate in the drama, fans are ready to see her return for Season 7.

Ahead of the premiere episode, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola reacted to seeing their castmate’s girlfriend back on the show.

Jersey Shore stars are ready for Nikki’s return to the screen

An intriguing trailer for the second half of Family Vacation Season 7 featured many surprises and a hint of drama.

Among the surprises was an appearance by Nikki, who has become a favorite for many fans. Among the drama was her reaction to a verbal altercation between castmates.

“I think Nikki is always authentic to herself, as well as all of the other cast mates. And that’s what’s so great about Nikki. She gives her opinion, she’s not afraid to do it,” he told Life & Style Magazine.

In part of the trailer footage, viewers see Nikki sitting beside Lauren Sorrentino at a restaurant and seeming surprised by remarks made by nearby castmates. Based on the trailer’s footage presentation, the argument involved Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi calling out Angelina’s fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

While Nikki didn’t appear involved in the altercation, she may have expressed a few thoughts about it on or off the show. However, she might have sat back and enjoyed all the drama as an uninvolved spectator.

Mike and Sammi talked about Nikki and Pauly’s relationship

As mentioned, Nikki, 32, and Pauly, 44, have been dating since 2020 after meeting on MTV’s dating spin-off show Double Shot at Love. They’ve become serious since then, but Pauly has yet to pop the question.

Earlier this year on Family Vacation, viewers saw part of an episode featuring Mike and Pauly discussing relationships and finding the right one with their single castmate Vinny Guadagnino.

“Something just clicks in your mind when it’s time to just turn down that ratchet life, that single life. You did it all. Mike went through it. I went through it. And now Vinny’s going through it. He’s at that point. It’s like a light switch just clicks,” he admitted in a confessional interview during the February 22 episode.

In his recent Life & Style remarks, Mike said it’s “good to see” his castmate Pauly in this lasting relationship.

“It’s good to see them together. They’re very loving. They have a very positive relationship and, you know, it just adds another layer to the dynamic that is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” he told the media outlet.

“They’re like a really loving couple. And the sweet things that they do for each other and the way that they talk to each other, it’s nice to see,” Mike said.

Sammi, who got engaged to boyfriend Justin May in April, echoed Mike’s sentiments, calling it “really cool” to see Pauly in a relationship.

She reunited with her castmates during Season 6 after more than 10 years away from reality TV. During an episode, she learned about her castmates’ lives and loves, including Pauly with someone.

“I’ve never seen that before. And Nikki just compliments him really well. They make a beautiful couple and it was fun having her there,” she said regarding her return to the Jersey Shore spin-off.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.