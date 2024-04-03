Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola reveals engagement as Vinny Gudagnino fools fans

Two Jersey Shore cast members seemingly celebrated their engagements with significant others this week, but only one was the real deal.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola revealed she and her boyfriend, Justin May, are officially engaged after over two years of dating.

She shared an Instagram carousel post featuring photos after the proposal at La Mondina restaurant in Brielle, New Jersey.

In the first photo, Justin holds Sammi in his arms with her engagement ring on display as they look into one another eyes.

In additional pictures, the engaged couple embraces, hugs, and poses side-by-side, smiling after their special moment.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Several photos also showed close-ups of the beautiful, sparkling ring from Gozzi Jewelers, including an image of Sammi’s hand with the ring on her finger.

Castmates reacted to Sammi and Justin’s engagement, including Angelina

In her caption, the Jersey Shore star revealed that her engagement happened on March 16. That may be because they filmed for an upcoming episode of the Family Vacation spinoff, or the couple wanted to keep it private for a few weeks.

“The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭 I’ll love you forever and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey#Engaged,” Sammi wrote in her caption.

“Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” her caption said with an additional disclaimer: “*Not an April fools joke*.”

Many of Sammi and Justin’s castmates stopped by the comment section to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.

Among them were Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“LOVE love!! Congratulations,” wrote Pauly’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, while Pauly wrote, “Ayeeeee congrats” with emojis.

“Congratulations!!! I’m so excited for you & Justin beautiful couple,” Lauren Sorrentino wrote.

Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Despite their ongoing feud and drama in Family Vacation Season 7, Sammi’s castmate Angelina Pivarnick also wished her well.

“@sammisweetheart congrats mama to you and @j_may36 #wedding,” Angelina commented.

Snooki and Jenni “JWoww” Farley also congratulated their castmate on the big news.

Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Vinny pranks fans: ‘Yall really want me to get married’

While Sammi’s engagement news was genuine, her castmate’s engagement reveal was merely for laughs.

Vinny Guadagnino is one of the few remaining single cast members from Jersey Shore.

On Monday, he shared an Instagram post showing him down on one knee presenting a ring while holding a woman’s hand.

“She said yes!!!!! I’m so happy,” Vinny wrote in his caption.

However, his post on his timeline was an April Fool’s joke, a precursor to Sam’s real engagement reveal.

Later, he uploaded a screenshot of the since-deleted IG post to his Instagram Story.

“Damn 300k on the April fools joke. Yall really want me to get married,” Vinny wrote.

Screenshot from Vinny Guadagnino’s Instagram Story about his April Fool’s joke. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Vinny has revealed his struggles with dating despite thinking he wants to finally settle down. He and his Jersey Shore castmate Angelina have previously been in flirtatious scenes with teases of a romance, and some fans might even want them to marry. However, Angelina is still with Vinny Tortorella, who has been dubbed “Vinny 2.0” by fans.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if and when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air Sammi and Justin’s engagement, as upcoming episodes may focus on Sammi’s big reunion with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.