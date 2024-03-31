Jersey Shore fans blast show for ‘dragging out’ Sammi and Ronnie’s reunion in Family Vacation

Fans are frustrated that an anticipated Jersey Shore reunion between exes Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has yet to happen in Season 7.

The show and cast interview remarks teased the former castmates’ reunion with Sammi’s big return to the Jersey Shore cast in Family Vacation Season 6.

While cast members discussed a possible reunion during those episodes, a trailer for Season 7 indicated it would finally happen.

However, Episode 8 recently arrived, and Ronnie has yet to be in the same room as Sammi or appear with any castmates in an episode.

Instead, various scenes suggested fans could see the reunion in the season finale.

With Ronnie’s absence throughout the episodes, many viewers took to social media to express their frustration with the show “dragging out” the reunion.

Ronnie’s appearance teased for upcoming episode

During Family Vacation Season 7, Episode 8, the cast was on a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, where Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi looked at new locations for her Snooki Shop.

Meanwhile, castmates previously informed Sammi that Ronnie would join the cast for this particular trip. In an Episode 8 scene, Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked her castmate if she was enjoying the trip and how she felt ahead of Ronnie’s return.

“It’s good vibes. Don’t worry about it. I’m gonna take it as it comes. It’s somebody I’ve avoided for many years, and now I’m gonna be in the house with him for a few days. It is what it is,” Sammi told JWoww, adding, “He can’t crush my vibe.”

In a confessional interview, JWoww suggested that Sammi’s body language was “stiff” despite her indicating she was “good.”

In another scene, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spoke with Ronnie on the phone. Ronnie said he’d packed and was “excited” to see them soon. Mike asked if he was “nervous” about being around Sammi again.

“I’m there to rebuild my relationship with you guys,” Ronnie explained.

Sammi also told JWoww that “no one wants to see their ex ever,” and she’d “bounce” if she needed to get away from Ronnie.

Ronnie could be in the same vicinity as Sammi in the upcoming Family Vacation episode, airing on Thursday, April 4 on MTV. However, that wasn’t good enough for some viewers.

Viewers blast Jersey Shore for delaying anticipated reunion

On Instagram, viewers expressed frustration over the show delaying Ronnie’s appearance and the exes’ reunion for so long in Family Vacation Season 7.

“What the f*** gonna make us wait til the season finale to finally see Ron and Sam smh,” one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “They are really dragging this out! Bring him in already.”

“Another episode talking about him but not showing him until next week 😂 mtv really is dragging this,” a commenter wrote.

The reunion will happen, although it’s unclear if Ronnie and Sammi have significant conversations. The Season 7 trailer showed them seated at the same table at a restaurant with castmates, but far apart.

JWoww previously suggested that the reunion is a must-see reality TV event, and viewers are ready to see if it lives up to the hype.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.