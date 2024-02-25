Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino teases ‘secret project’ along with more from The Situation

Mike Sorrentino said there’s much more on the way from The Situation, also known as The Inspiration, beyond his Jersey Shore appearances.

He appears in Family Vacation Season 7, which premiered earlier this month on MTV.

During the first few episodes, fans and castmates were teased he had a big reveal, which was true, as he unveiled the cover for his new book.

Mike’s biography, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation: How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, arrived at booksellers in December 2023.

In addition, Mike, who spent time in prison, hosts an intriguing new true crime series.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a recent interview, the Jersey Shore star talked about his life struggles and how he feels great about where he’s at in life, thanks to his wife.

He also discussed his new show and teased what’s coming for The Situation, including a “secret project.”

Mike recalls his lowest point and says his wife has ‘sainthood’ for helping him

While speaking with InTouch, Mike shared that 2015 was his lowest point, as he “spent about a million dollars on lawyers” and “a half million on oxycodone and cocaine.”

Mike said he was unemployed and on the verge of eviction with his Lamborghinis and Ferraris “long gone.”

He spoke about when he finally realized he needed help to recover from rock bottom in his life. Mike said that he’d asked a friend to “score some pills” but instead received “a bundle of heroin.” The Jersey Shore said he tried it and did not like it, “but the devil on my shoulder told me to try more.”

“My mom called at that moment saying she was worried about me. I felt that God was trying to speak to me. I flushed the heroin and told Lauren I needed to go to rehab. I haven’t looked back since,” he shared.

A fan calls The Situation’s book an “awesome read” for the “comeback story.” Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Further issues arrived for Mike. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion in a plea bargain with prosecutors. He was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised probation after his release, and 500 hours of community service.

He served his time in 2019, with Jersey Shore presenting some of the story.

The Jersey Shore star praised his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, for helping him get past his struggles with addiction and spending time in prison.

“That girl’s got sainthood. I was in active addiction when we reconnected in 2013, and she fought her little heart out and showed me the real meaning of life,” Mike said.

The couple now shares two children: Romeo, 2, and Mia Bella, 1. They’re also expecting a baby daughter in March.

The Situation teases his future projects

Along with his new book and season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike has a show called Statute of Limitations. Each of the 10 half-hour episodes presents stories of people who’d committed crimes and can now tell their stories due to the expired statute of limitations.

A trailer for the FilmRise and Grinning Dog Entertainment-produced series arrived last year featuring Mike, who hosts the new show.

Along with the recent projects, he said there’s much more on the way, including several projects based on his life.

“I haven’t hit my prime yet. We’ll see a Situation movie, a Situation documentary, and a reality TV show based on recovery where I go around the country and save lives. [As for] Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the story continues. And there’s a secret project I can’t tell anybody about yet, but it’s big!” he told In Touch.

Over the years, he’s appeared on Jersey Shore and its spinoffs, Dancing With the Stars, Marriage Bootcamp, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Mike didn’t elaborate on what his “secret project” is, but his fans will want to see what the man who went from The Situation to The Inspiration has in store!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.