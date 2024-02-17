DWTS’ Derek Hough reveals return to dance tour as fans express concern for his wife

After taking some time away, Derek Hough announced that he is officially returning to his dance tour.

The Dancing With the Stars judge and former professional dancer for the longtime competition show also participates in a dance tour called Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance.

The news of Hough’s return comes several months after his wife Hayley Erbert’s health scare during the tour.

However, Hough did not reveal if his wife would be part of the tour as she continues her recovery efforts.

Taking to his official Instagram on Friday, Hough shared the news along with his excitement about getting back to the tour.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I cannot wait to get back on stage and give you all my energy and love. The Music, Dancing, Lighting , Costumes, Choreography… I am proud of it all and can’t wait to share it with you!” Hough’s caption wrote, with the dates, “April 16th – May 19th” provided.

Fans expressed concern for Derek’s wife, Hayley

The Instagram comments for Derek’s post received plenty of support and excitement about the DWTS star’s return to the tour. However, some also brought up his wife, Hayley, who had been part of the tour until her health scare late last year.

“Will Hayley be able to dance in these?” one fan asked, while another asked, “Will Hayley be dancing anytime soon?”

“Isn’t this too soon for Hailey? Scary to think about her performing a few months later. Yikes,” a concerned fan commented.

Pic credit: @derekhough/Instagram

Some comments asking about Hayley’s return to the tour received replies from other commenters indicating it was too soon due to her health situation.

“She is doing exceptionally well, so I can see how someone would get excited … and hope she’s back to dancing. Tho, way too soon,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @derekhough/Instagram

Another commenter had similar sentiments, indicating she “just had two brain surgeries,” and it would be difficult for her to perform at the same level as she was before that. They suggested maybe Hayley could appear for a “special appearance” or “one dance.”

“Also, if you notice her name is removed from the poster,” the commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @derekhough/Instagram

Hayley’s recovery continues after she suffered a health scare in December 2023. Following a tour performance in Washington, DC, Hayley suffered a cranial hematoma- a collection of blood in the skull caused by a burst blood vessel in the brain due to trauma such as a fall or blow to the head.

Hough indicated that his wife became “disoriented and was taken to the hospital” and was in stable condition after having an “emergency craniectomy.”

The couple appeared on an Instagram video post earlier this month to share an update about Hayley’s recovery.

Hayley indicated she’s had “really good days and really bad days” but is “doing so much better” now as part of the update.

Hough said they’d experienced the “highest of highs to the lowest of lows,” but his wife has been “unbelievable” throughout it all.

“Her perseverance, and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle, and it has been miraculous, and it’s still a journey,” Hough said, praising his wife.

Per USA Today, Hough began dating Hayley in 2015 after they met on DWTS. Hayley was a dancer on the show for seven seasons. The couple became engaged in June 2022 and married last year.

After winning DWTS’ Mirrorball Trophy six times as a pro dancer, Hough now works as a judge on DWTS alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. He also won a Primetime Emmy Award last year for Higher, one of his choreographed routines on the show.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA on ABC and Disney+.