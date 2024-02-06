DWTS star Derek Hough and wife Hayley Ebert share emotional health update: ‘It’s been quite the journey’

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Ebert, gave friends, family, and fans an emotional update about Hayley’s recovery after her craniectomy.

The couple sat down for a video in which Hayley indicated, “It’s been quite the journey,” and Derek called his wife a “miracle.”

“There has been so much that has happened in two months, lots of emotions,” Hayley shared in the Instagram video alongside Derek.

Derek said they’d experienced the “highest of highs to the lowest of lows” but credited his wife as “unbelievable” throughout.

“Her perseverance, and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand,” the DWTS judge said, adding, “She really is a miracle, and it has been miraculous, and it’s still a journey.”

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Hayley said that although she has “really good days and really bad days,” she’s “doing so much better” now.

Hayley says she’s ‘making so much progress’ with recovery

Hayley’s emergency craniectomy came in December 2023 after she suffered a hematoma. Several weeks after that, she had another surgery to replace parts of her skull that needed to be removed for the emergency surgery.

Monsters and Critics reported Derek’s emotional speech last month when he received an Emmy. In it, he expressed love for his wife’s strength in her difficult health situation.

During her and Derek’s IG video update on Monday, Hayley recalled an early moment from her hospitalization when Derek told her about all the love and support she was receiving.

“There was a moment in the hospital when I had just woken up from my first surgery, and Derek sat at the bottom of my bed and was like, ‘There’s so many people thinking about you. There’s so many people sending love to you,’ and I remember just looking at him and telling him, ‘You didn’t even have to tell me that. I can feel it,'” she shared.

While Hayley said her outlook on everyday life has changed some, she shared an important message for others.

“Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close ’cause you never know what could happen,” Hayley said.

Derek and his wife continue to receive love and support

After posting their video to Instagram, Derek and his wife received many supportive comments from fans, famous friends, and the DWTS family.

“Love you both,” actress Kerry Washington wrote.

Season 25 DWTS winner Lindsay Arnold called Derek’s wife “incredible and such an inspiration,” while fellow dancer Witney Carson wrote, “Sending so much love and prayers still!”

Pic credit: @hayley.ebert/Instagram

Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough, was also there to show her support, commenting, “Love you both! Also the most French chic hair ever.”

Pic credit: @hayley.ebert/Instagram

Many of Derek’s colleagues commented, including fellow couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who have appeared with Derek on multiple seasons of DWTS.

“Crying crying crying. You are both so strong. Love you both dearly!” Peta wrote.

“So much love and healing for you both! Stay strong and be strong together!” Maskim commented.

Pic credit: @hayley.ebert/Instagram

Derek first met Hayley in 2014 after she’d been cast in his sister Julianne’s Move Live Tour. They dated for eight years and married last August.

Following nine years and six Mirrorball Trophy wins as a dancer, Derek continues to appear as a judge on DWTS, which is expected to enter its 33rd season this year.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere is TBA for ABC and Disney+.