Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold reveals she won’t return for DWTS Season 32

Lindsay Arnold is saying goodbye to Dancing with the Stars after 14 seasons on the show, at least for now.

Arnold, one of the show’s professional dancers, revealed that she will not participate in DWTS Season 32.

She shared the news in a recent TikTok clip with the caption, “Love you guys left a little teaser for you at the end.”

“Get ready with me while I reveal if I’ll be returning to Dancing with the Stars this season,” Arnold said to start her clip.

Arnold, a mother of two, said she had never missed a season until having her daughter Sage.

She said she decided to try going back on the show after that to see “how it felt doing it after having a kid.”

Lindsay Arnold says DWTS 32 is ‘not going to work out’ for her

“Here we are at another season. I’ve been getting a ton of DMs, tons of questions of people asking me if I am going to come back this season,” she said during her video.

Arnold said she’d been thinking about it since earlier this year and “truly” since she’d had her daughter June. She said after a lot of thought, she ultimately came to a decision.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about it, and ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family,” she informed fans.

The DWTS pro indicated she was making the best decision for her and her family, even though it might not be what many fans want to hear.

She revealed that her husband works full-time in Utah, where they live, so she moved with her daughter to California for a bit during her previous season. She said being away from him was “tough” for them.

“The logistics of moving myself, my two-and-a-half-year-old and my three-and-a-half-month-old down to California for a few months is just a lot,” Arnold said.

In her video, Arnold also said she felt this was the “season” for her to be a mom for her children, Sage and June.

“This time in their lives is so precious, and it is moving so so fast; I want to cherish every single moment. I don’t want to miss a beat,” she said.

Fans reacted to Lindsay Arnold’s DWTS announcement

With the popular DWTS pro revealing her intention not to return for Season 32, many fans dropped by the comment section of her TikTok video to express disappointment.

“Oh Lindsay!! You will be missed for sure!” one commenter wrote.

“You are my favorite! I will miss you on the show,” another commented.

“Ooou maybe a guest judge,” another individual suggested to Arnold.

Several commenters indicated they understood Arnold’s need to put family before being on the TV show.

“You are my favorite pro and it definitely makes me a little sad but overall it makes me happier that you are putting your family first!!” a commenter said.

Another indicated that although they would be sad not to see her on DWTS Season 32, they understood.

“I completely understand and happy you made the best decision for you and your family,” the commenter said.

Arnold, 29, debuted on the popular dance competition show in Season 16 alongside boxer Victor Ortiz, and they finished eighth overall. She returned in Season 21, partnering with former American National Army Guard soldier Alek Skarlatos to place third.

Arnold then appeared in Seasons 22 through 28 before taking one season off. She returned for Season 30 to partner with The Bachelor’s Matt James.

She won her first Mirrorball Trophy in Season 25 alongside actor, singer, and dancer Jordan Fisher.

Based on the fan feedback above, Arnold will be missed as a professional helping celebrities find their footing and moves on the dancefloor, but this might not be the end of her on DWTS.

“Things change, and maybe in the future, I can do it again,” she said, also teasing she might have some “fun connections to this season.”

Dancing with the Stars returns on ABC and Disney+ in Fall 2023.