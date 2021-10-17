Bachelor star Matt James responds to his Dancing With the Stars elimination

Matt James and Lindsay on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Matt James was eliminated in a tough call in Dancing With the Stars Disney Week.

The elimination confused many fans because two of the judges wanted to save him and only one wanted to save Kenya Moore.

However, it went to a tiebreaker even though it was 2-1 in the voting, and Len Goodman chose to send Matt home and saved Kenya Moore.

This was because the three judges have to agree completely on who they save. If there is any dissension, Len makes the final call.

Now, Matt James is responding to his elimination.

Matt James on Dancing With the Stars elimination

Matt James’ Bachelor girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell has already chimed in, saying that it was disappointing that Matt was eliminated because he had worked hard to improve each week.

Now, Matt is making his own comments.

Matt said that he wasn’t taken by surprise at his DWTS elimination.

“Nothing ever really catches me off guard anymore,” James said to Daily Pop’s host Justin Sylvester. “Someone’s gotta go home every week, so I’m hoping that Kenya and Brandon freakin’ ride out, you know?”

The elimination really surprised host Tyra Banks, who said “there’s such a Bachelor following, I thought Matt would be here a lot longer.”

Matt and Lindsay thanked each other for DWTS journey

Matt also took to Instagram to thank Lindsay Arnold.

“Lindsay has many titles; mom, cookie connoisseur, cheese sommelier, entrepreneur, pro dancer but to me it’s just ‘Friend,'” Matt wrote. “Friends are our chosen family. No goodbyes here, just ‘see you soons’ (literally tomorrow)!”

Lindsay also thanked Matt on Instagram.

“To my incredible partner @matt-coudenjames919 – thank you for making this season so memorable, enjoyable, and fun every single day!” Lindsay wrote. “You are genuine, kind, funny, hard working, and one of the funnest people to be around. I am SO proud of you!!

She also touched on what Matt James brought to the ballroom.

“Coming in to this experience with zero dance or performance background and giving it your all week after week and genuinely improving SO much!!!” Lindsay wrote. “I could not be more proud to be your coach, partner, and friend.”

“I am going to miss dancing with you SO much and mostly gonna miss our karaoke rehearsal sessions, late night NYC pizza binges, and cookie nights with Sagey and @rachaelkirkconnell love you both so much!”

“Thank you all for your support and love for us this season!” she concluded.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.