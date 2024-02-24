Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino says he has ‘unlimited options’ in dating, is ready to start a family

Most of the Jersey Shore stars have found the right person for them, although a few are still seeking out the perfect partner.

In a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV, viewers saw the guys- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio enjoying a meal together.

During their conversation, the guys chatted about their relationships or love lives, with Vinny specifically interested in settling down.

He mentioned wanting to find a partner with traits and qualities similar to those of his castmates’ significant others.

Mike is married to his college sweetheart Lauren, while Pauly D met the current love of his life, Nikki Hall, on his spinoff dating show, Double Shot at Love.

Vinny told his castmates there are “unlimited options” in today’s dating world, but spoke about settling down.

Vinny spoke about his dating life on Family Vacation

During Family Vacation Season 7, Episode 3, Mike, Vinny, and Pauly ate at a favorite Italian restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Mike asked Vinny about his dating life, his castmate said, “There’s like a small roster” of potential women.

“I’m definitely not a thot anymore. I don’t go out. I barely drink,” he told his castmates, adding, “In order for me to get intimate now, I have to have a spiritual and emotional connection.”

He expanded upon that in his confessional interview as he said he’d “always been dating for the moment” and is thinking more with his brain about dating than he previously was.

“[I’m] thinking about the future because I want to start a family with somebody. So I’m now looking for a different type of partner,” Vinny said.

He told his castmates that there are “unlimited options” in today’s dating world and asked how they knew they’d settle down with their significant others.

Pauly said he didn’t know because he and Nikki “clicked so fast so early.” Since he hadn’t truly known, he decided not to continue with her at the end of his first Double Shot at Love season.

He realized he was “done being ratchet” when the second season happened and chose to be with Nikki.

Pauly D and Vinny starred in MTV dating shows together

Viewers saw Pauly and Vinny on MTV for several Double Shot at Love seasons, where they were searching for romantic relationships.

The premise involved 20 contestants trying to win over the hearts of the Jersey Shore stars.

Previously, Pauly appeared alongside Vinny in 2019’s A Double Shot at Love, a reboot of 2008’s A Double Shot at Love with the Ikki Twins.

Vinny and Pauly’s show had three seasons on MTV from 2019 through 2021. The first two seasons mainly focused on Pauly trying to find his perfect match, which he realized he had in Season 2 with Nikki Hall.

The third season turned the attention to Vinny, and one has to wonder if a fourth might be a good idea to help Vinny finally find that special someone.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.