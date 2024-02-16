Jersey Shore fans blast ‘hater’ Vinny Guadagnino as ‘jealous’ over castmate in Family Vacation

Jersey Shore fans blasted Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino for what they felt was petty behavior toward his castmate.

Vinny returned for Season 7 of the MTV spin-off, which premiered earlier this month.

In the premiere, viewers saw Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, hosting a special event to share big news with Mike’s castmates.

The Sorrentinos made it a red-carpet event, with paparazzi snapping photos of the Jersey Shore stars as they arrived.

Along with Vinny, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley attended, along with some of their significant others.

Viewers finally saw Mike’s big announcement in Season 7’s second episode, which debuted on February 15.

The Situation revealed his big news to castmates

At the Sorrentino’s gathering, Mike spoke about a project he’d “put his heart and soul into” for the past two years.

“I think once people see it, the cover- Wait,” Mike accidentally said during his speech, realizing he’d just spoiled his own announcement.

“The cover? Did you write a book?” a castmate asked as others chuckled.

After the joking settled down, Mike eventually pulled down a piece of fabric draped over a large poster to reveal the cover of his new book.

Mike’s book, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation: How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, will be released Thursday, February 20, just as a new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation arrives.

A clip featuring Mike’s announcement was posted on various Jersey Shore social media, including Instagram and YouTube.

During the Family Vacation segment, most of Mike’s castmates cheered and applauded as he announced, “I am now an author.”

A camera shot showed Vinny not seeming to celebrate the moment like the others.

“Unless this is a picture book or a coloring book, Mike had someone helping him,” Vinny said during his confessional interview.

“This is my tell-all book,” Mike told his castmates, to which Vinny replied, “Oh, we’re f***ed.”

Viewers slammed Vinny as a ‘hater’ and ‘jealous’

On Jersey Shore’s Instagram, viewers called out Vinny for his reaction to Mike’s big announcement.

One commenter suggested, “Vinny is the biggest hater in the squad . Like very self centered, like be happy for your friends.”

“Why vinny hating tho, that was a big accomplishment moment,” another fan commented about the Jersey Shore star.

One commenter called Vinny “such a vibe killer,” while another suggested he’s “the guy that is the only one that didn’t accomplish anything.”

Jersey Shore fans weigh in. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Additional comments labeled Vinny “jealous” and a “hater.”

“@vinnyguadagnino can learn a lot from Mike. Congrats @mikethesituation Im purchasing,” a commenter wrote.

Vinny gets shaded by the fans. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

The new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation also spotlighted what might be among Vinny’s most significant recent accomplishments: working as a Chippendales dancer.

During the footage, he was shown working out to stay in tip-top shape and getting a visit from his mother, who brought him various foods for his limited diet. Vinny mentioned his popularity as a dancer during the episode.

Last Spring, the Jersey Share returned for his fifth Chippendales residency in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.